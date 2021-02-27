Last Saturday, Beijing held a high-level symposium commemorating Hua Guofeng, the late chairman of the CPC Central Committee and premier. Apart from Wang Huning and Han Zheng, two members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, Mao Zedong’s grandson Mao Xinyu and Liu Shaoqi’s son Liu Yuan also attended the event. The event has triggered speculations, with people wondering why Xi Jinping suddenly remembers Hua, who has almost been completely forgotten. Many believe that has something to do with the ferocious power struggle between Xi and the so-called second red generation, and Xi wanted to use the symposium to show his goodwill to some members of the second red generation.

Hua was the second Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chairman after Mao. Before Mao died, he said to Hua “with you in charge, I’m at ease”, and so Hua was considered Mao’s successor. However, he was later challenged by Mao’s widow Jiang Qing and others in her gang. Less than a month after Mao’s death, Hua, together with the old marshal Ye Jianying and other party veterans, staged the “Huairen Hall coup”. In the name of a meeting, they summoned Jiang and the others to Huairen Hall in Zhongnanhai and arrested them one after another. The Gang of Four was thus disbanded. Afterwards, Hua became the CCP Central Committee chairman, chairman of the Central Military Commission and premier. He was also promoted by the party’s propaganda machine as “a wise leader”. However, four years later he was defeated by Deng Xiaoping in the party’s power struggle and had to step down. Between the 1980s up till his death in 2008, he basically disappeared from the public view, and the political line he adopted had been replaced by the reform and opening up policy.

Xi Jinping’s unusual move to commemorate a forgotten leader is related to his plan to secure his permanent presidency. Xi decided to commemorate Hua probably because of two things about Hua. First, Hua was loyal to the party. According to Wang Huning, “to commemorate Hua Guofeng is to learn from his political character - his unwavering party spirit and loyalty to the party”. Loyalty to the party simply means loyalty to top leader Mao. After taking power, Hua once famously said that “we resolutely uphold whatever decisions made by Chairman Mao; we unwaveringly follow whatever instructions that come from Chairman Mao”. That was the “two whatevers” later criticized by Deng, who said Hua was so unquestioningly loyal to Mao that he failed to act even when China’s economy and society were on the verge of collapse. Nonetheless, such unquestioning loyalty is precisely what Xi wants most from party members at the moment.

Further attacks on the Dengs

Meanwhile, Xi wants to further eliminate the remaining force of the Deng faction. Apart from the reform and opening up, Deng’s biggest political legacy is that he abolished the system of permanent tenure in leading positions (i.e. all leaders reaching the age of 70 have to step down). The system of transferring power to successors can prevent one-man dictatorship within the party, which, however, is a stumbling block to Xi’s plan to stay in power forever.

Xi did not like Deng and his feud with Deng’s family is a known fact. That has to do with their differences in ideology, in that some of Deng’s ideas hinder Xi’s plan to secure permanent presidency. Besides, Xi’s father Xi Zhongxun, a veteran reformist, sympathized with Hu Yaobang, the late general secretary forced to step down, and therefore he offended Deng and was suppressed and demoted by Deng. After he retired, Xi Zhongxun retreated to Zhuhai and Shenzhen in Guangdong. Since then, the Xi and Deng families have been at enmity with each other. In recent years, Xi has been suppressing the Dengs, whose business empire Anbang Insurance Group eventually disintegrated, and Deng Xiaoping’s grandson-in-law Wu Xiaohui went to jail.

Xi’s relations with the Dengs and some other “red families”, whose members include top cadres figuring prominently among China’s affluent clans, have deteriorated in recent years. Apart from practical interests, their feuds are also related to their different views on the issue of permanent presidency. Taking turns to take up important positions, an arrangement designated by Deng, members of the red families, who are mostly beneficiaries of the reform and opening up, were able to wield big power. With Xi abolishing such an arrangement, power is concentrated in the hands of Xi’s family and close aides. About a decade later, the elite second red generation and the princelings who used to be movers and shakers will be replaced. How will they allow themselves to stand aside and let Xi stay in power for good?

The biggest advantages of the second red generation and the princelings are their provenance. Their fathers had played a part in founding Communist China and had helped carve a path for the reform and opening up. So it seems they have the power to defend the the country and the responsibility to oppose Xi’s attempt to return to the old path of Mao’s era. Xi has no choice. He has wanted to get one faction to fight another. After years of efforts, he has managed to eliminate his adversaries, and yet he has few allies left. It is difficult to find people who are weighty enough to tackle the challenges posed by the second red generation and the officialings. So he decided to bring together the more legitimate members of the second red generation, including the offsprings of Mao and Liu Shaoqi, at the event commemorating Hua, hoping to create an impression that these people are his supporters and therefore counter the criticisms of those red families.

Hua was “persecuted” by Deng, and he directly succeeded Mao. He was a legitimate leader. Of late, Xi called for the whole party to study and establish a correct view of the CCP history, and “accurately understand and scientifically evaluate important events, important meetings and important people in the history of the party”. As Hua took office after Mao’s death and therefore was an important figure who could hardly be overlooked, Xi must mention and re-evaluate Hua now that he is asking the party to learn about the CCP history.

Chinese history has always been written by victors, and the history of the CCP is penned by those in power. From the Mao era to the time when Deng was in power, the party history has been rewritten numerous times. Now that we are entering a new era, surely some bits have to be deleted and some others have to be added to the party history!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play