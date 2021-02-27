Politics is always complicated. In the case of communist China, it is all about retaining control. Beijing made a decision last year to totally dis-regard the “one country, two systems” model that is prescribed in the Basic Law - mini constitution of Hong Kong. So here comes the mass exodus of Hong Kong people who have fought gloriously for months, mostly through non-violent and progressive means, and the whole world have witnessed it. Young demonstrators and up-coming young politicians from Hong Kong have been in exile. Some have landed safely, while others have been arrested and detained. With a big crash of ideologies between Hong Kong people and the communist rulers up north, perhaps finally Hong Kong and even the western world have come to realize that communist China will have no mercy on Hong Kong people and foreign investors doing businesses in the city. So, stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs, or the totalitarian regime will crack down on you, using the National Security Law (NSL) imposed in Hong Kong since the middle of last year as an excuse, and wipe you out completely. It is no joke, even the pro-Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong have felt the danger now. Hong Kongers still might have the last chance to leave, but the process is becoming extremely painful. This time, it is like a modern-day Cultural Revolution that is already affecting a lot of people, and the scale of it could grow much bigger. It is a political purge that one’s passport will be confiscated and liquid assets frozen, if the regime alleges that one is in violation of the NSL. Also, new rules will be passed in the Hong Kong Legislative Council to give more power to the Immigration Department to decide who can freely enter or leave Hong Kong. So don’t be surprised at all the dramas that will turn up at Hong Kong International Airport - a bar on people entering and leaving the city will become another nightmare.

Diplomatically, US President Joe Biden has talked quite extensively about reset America over the last few weeks, especially about forming a strategy to contain China with US allies. Joe Biden has a “deep relationship” with President Xi, which is all on record and up to everyone’s own interpretation of what that really means. Recently in a nationwide TV broadcast, Biden has shown to the world that he has a good grasp of the Hong Kong situation, and the fact that the city is under duress. But Biden was very careful in his words not to upset China, and his “strategic patience” makes you wonder whether he has the courage to lead any meaningful action against global injustices, or confront unjust governments that use unjust laws to crack down on their own people.

As to Hong Kong, we have heard Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi state that she has grave concerns about the on-going trials in the city of the nine activists who are alleged to have organized an “unauthorized rally” with over a million HK people in attendance that took place on August 18, 2019. She said, “The trial of Martin Lee and other pro-democracy leaders is an affront to the rule of law that sends the chilling message that Beijing will stop at nothing in its crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong.”

I pray that Nancy Pelosi, who is now 80, and other aged politicians of the free world who understand the Hong Kong situation and have witnessed what the city used to be will live long enough to tell the Hong Kong story overseas. While the US and the free world is still busily fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes more and more dangerous if no one is able to spare some time overseas to take a look at what is happening in Hong Kong, the true essence of which has actually changed. I am afraid the city will become unrecognizable, and be buried silently in the end.

One thing that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the western political strategists might agree on, publicly or not, is that the cases of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang are of strategic importance to China. The ethnic minorities, in the eyes of the CCP, are so different from communist China, in terms of culture, language, religion, belief and core values, that the peoples in these three unique regions are difficult to be “re-educated” and “subdued” no matter what.

Hong Kong people will resist wholeheartedly, but will ultimately leave, if all things fail. Crackdown on Hong Kong by Beijing will not end soon. The dirty job will be done by local technocrats first during the political purge. The current situation in Hong Kong is that Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the HK Special Administrative Region who remains a puppet local leader escalating the crackdowns from all sides in all sectors and toeing the party line, will never reflect the true wishes of Hong Kong people.

On a different note but still closely related to the case of Hong Kong, recently the Canadian parliament has voted unanimously for the fact that an ethnic genocide has been going on in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs ̶ the parliamentarians having grave concerns about the systematic rape, torture and sexual abuse that have been going on in the western region of Xinjiang, China. Militarily, the place is of strategic importance, as it sits next to India and Pakistan. The case of Tibet, which was conquered by communist China 62 years ago, is quite different. The Tibetans were forced to sign the 17 Point Agreement in 1951 with communist China. The spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, escaped from Tibet in 1959 together with 80,000 Tibetans to India, and formed the Tibetan Government in Exile in the Himalayas in India.

It is perhaps not difficult for the outside world to understand that China has a lot to deal with on its own plate, including the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the CCP this year, a true landmark event for which the current totalitarian regime will use all power necessary to make things look good. Yet, it is bad news for Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang people, who are already under various forms of suppression and surveillance.

President Joe Biden said he had had a “long interest in the evolving nature of the Chinese Communist Party”, and he did visit China as early as in 1979 when he was just an upcoming politician as a US senator, and met then paramount leader Deng Xiaoping. Forty-two years forward, Biden has to deal with a different China now, and the ultimate strongman and forever leader, President Xi Jinping. As a reminder, being on his campaign trail for the US presidency less than a year ago, President Biden mentioned he would meet up with the Dalai Lama. Nobody knows if Biden will do it ̶ a symbolic gesture to some, of greater significance to others who still remember the Tibetan story and history ̶ telling the world that the invasion of Tibet by communist China has not been forgotten.

Many Hong Kongers were brought up with a Western value. We all know that the old Hong Kong is pretty much gone. Being literally held at gunpoint now, Hong Kongers are forced into total submission, and pledge loyalty. The totalitarian regime will name all they want, using national security as an excuse, and the CCP’s systemic suppression of Hong Kong people will continue. It is a step-by-step elimination of Hong Kong. Call it a cultural genocide if you want. The next generation of Hong Kong will not remember much about the old Hong Kong, and they will have very vague memories of how their predecessors fought hard for their freedoms and democracy. At this juncture, it doesn’t seem that any moral force from anywhere can challenge communist China, and change the fate of communist Hong Kong.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

