In an unflinching and intrepid demonstration of confidence in the medical technology of the motherland deserving of, in my opinion, the Order of the Republic (the Chinese equivalent of the VC), our Dear Leader Carrie Lam, along with most of her cabinet members, let it be known on Monday (February 22) at a live televised event that they had been inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine. The announcement was, perhaps not so surprisingly, well received by both supporters and adversaries – the former out of admiration of Mrs Lam’s courage; the latter in anticipation of an eventuality that would allow Lam, a self-proclaimed devout Roman Catholic, to bring forward her schedule of taking her rightful place in the Empyrean which she had reserved with the Almighty himself around three and a half years ago.

Such was the heroic intrepidity on the part of Carrie Lam and chums in agreeing to be injected with the Chinese vaccine that, when some keen-eyed observers noticed that the shape of the syringe with which Carrie Lam was vaccinated was suspiciously similar to that of the German-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government immediately released a strongly-worded statement to “censure the malicious behavior of those who spread fake news and aver that [Carrie Lam and her officials] were not inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine”. It is understandable that the government, which is to all intents and purposes Peking, felt it necessary to clarify the brand of vaccine that Carrie Lam and chums had received was indeed the Chinese-made Sinovac. The whole point of organizing such vaccine spectacular with an all-star cast (or perhaps more precisely, a collection of Hong Kong’s most-hated individuals) was not to bolster public confidence in taking up Covid vaccination in general; its sole purpose was to plug the Chinese vaccines which desperately needed plugging. Within a matter of hours after the online vaccine booking system went live at midnight on Tuesday, all the slots released for the German-made BioNTech jab were taken. Hongkongers want a Covid jab, it is just that they don’t want anything that is “made in China” – a designation widely considered to be synonymous with cheaply-made, poor quality, and potentially hazardous – especially when it comes to having something that is going to be injected into one’s body.

Hongkongers have every reason to be sceptical about Chinese-made vaccines: Sinovac has some of the lowest efficacy ratings (50.4 per cent in their clinical trials in Brazil) of any licenced vaccines and was, until recently, not even approved for general use in China. Another Chinese-developed vaccine, Sinopharm, which was recently licenced for use in Macau, claim 79 per cent efficacy – all the same, the figure was obtained based merely on the results of phase one and two trials; phase three trials are yet to be done.

Just as Hong Kong is about to kick-start its vaccination programme with a million doses of second-rate Chinese vaccines, the Chinese authorities have been busy trying to source jabs from around the world. A state-owned pharmaceutical company based in Shanghai has secured 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. On the face of it, this does not make sense at all: why would China bother to import vaccines from other countries when it is sitting on so many home-made doses that it is giving them away on a prodigal scale to poorer countries such as Pakistan (22 million doses), Turkey (50 million doses) and the Philippines (25.5 million doses)? The underlying reason behind this tomfoolery is actually much more artful and unscrupulous than it appears to be.

Having been accused to be the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, China is now desperate to wriggle off the hook. And what better way of achieving it than reinventing itself as a knight in shining armor, a selfless Good Samaritan who, despite itself being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, kept its end up against all odds, arose from the ashes and now comes to the rescue of the world? China started its Machiavellian manoeuvres with orchestrating a WHO-led probe team to “investigate” the origins of the coronavirus, in an attempt to exonerate itself from the accusation of cover-up in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. It then tried to shift the blame onto other countries by claiming that the virus was actually imported into China via frozen food. On the propaganda front, Peking exported a large amount of substandard PPE, in an attempt to curry favor with countries that are not traditionally considered to be in the Western Bloc. Vaccine diplomacy, as some may like to call it, forms part of Peking’s plan to turn the tide – this is especially important after more and more countries turned against China as the full scale of the pandemic was revealed.

Credit where credit is due, Peking’s “vaccine diplomacy” is an ingenious move; it kills two birds with one stone in the sense that it has strengthened its soft power amongst countries that western resources and influences have failed to reach, and at the same time treating them as essentially a dumping ground of its second-rate vaccines without them realizing it. The sting in the tail, however, is that if it turns out that the vaccines do not offer enough protection, the reverberations will surface soon enough.

China, however, does not seem to have the luxury of planning too far ahead: the challenges that Peking has been facing for the past year is now compounded with the revelation of genocide on the part of the Chinese state against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang. Following the declaration by the US State Department that China has committed genocide in its repression of the Uyghurs and other peoples in Xinjiang and the BBC’s report on the crime last month, Canada’s House of Commons last week voted overwhelmingly to declare China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority population a genocide. With its Machiavellian manoeuvres being seen through and evil deeds exposed, it seems as though not even vaccine diplomacy would save China from turning into an ostracized outcast of the international community in the near future.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

