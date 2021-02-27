The Australian Parliament has passed the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code on Thursday (25th). The new law will ensure that the news industry receives fair remuneration from the two tech giants Google and Facebook. Facebook has also announced that it will invest at least US$1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. This incident, in which Australia pushed Facebook to pay for news content and forced it to make concessions, is actually the result of the West’s efforts over the past 10 years, and Taiwan should follow suit quickly.

As early as 2005, AFP sued Google in the U.S. for US$17.5 million for copyright infringement. The two sides reached a secret agreement two years later. In 2006, Copiepresse also filed a complaint against Google, which was also concluded by a secret agreement five years later. Between 2012 and 2014, the French newspaper industry lobbied the government for legislation, and Google forked out 60 million euros (US$72.2 million) to settle the case. Germany amended its Copyright Act to allow authors in all industries to negotiate licensing terms with Google on an individual basis, and Spain adopted collective measures to force Google to pay, but the latter two countries were not too successful.

The pressure from public opinion did not subside, so in 2015, Google offered 150 million euros to support the news industry in the EU countries. (In the same year, Google only sponsored 18 journalists in the U.S. It was not until 2018 that Google, under pressure, announced its commitment to spend US$300 million over three years to support high-quality journalism in the U.S. comparable to that provided to the EU.) However, the EU political force did not rest. In the spring of 2019, an EU copyright directive was adopted to grant countries the right to impose necessary charges on platform operators. In October of that year, France was the first European country to enforce the rule, but Google did not budge. However, after being ordered to pay the antitrust fines levied by the European Commission, Google changed its stance in April of the following year, saying that it was already negotiating with the press and that in seven months, both parties would sign a contract under which Google would “pay for the copyright of news content.”

The UK has not been idle either. Press Gazette has been pushing a cross-border campaign to “stop Google and Facebook destroying journalism” since 2017. In the spring of the following year, the UK Culture Secretary ordered a commission of inquiry, which in early 2019 put forward a proposal for “sustainable journalism” for the Cabinet’s consideration.

The Newspaper Association of America changed its name to News Media Alliance in 2016. In 2017, it petitioned Congress to recognize that in representing its 2,000 members, it should be exempt from antitrust laws when negotiating with Google and Facebook on issues related to distribution and advertising revenues. In 2019, it published a report that in 2018, its members generated US$5.1 billion from online advertising, while claiming that Google alone generated US$4.7 billion from its members in the same year, and an even higher amount if Facebook was added. After that, the U.S. Federal Department of Justice and many state attorneys also joined forces and filed lawsuits against Google and Facebook.

Google announced in October last year that it would give US$1 billion to the news industry over three years. Facebook initially sponsored small amounts (millions of U.S. dollars) in the recruitment of journalists in the UK and the U.S., then launched the “Facebook News” in the U.S. last year and the UK this year, in collaboration with the press. The Australian government has made noises since last April, and recently finalized the News Media Bargaining Code, which had the cooperation of Google, and eventually, Facebook after the two sides reached an agreement.

For more than 10 years, the news industry, dominated by the Western press, has suffered tremendously due to parasitic platforms such as Google and Facebook. As a result, the industry cannot help but seek justice, echoed and endorsed by the governments of various countries, which have risen to take responsibility by administrative force or legislation.

According to the data compiled by Press Gazette, if we look at the control of those platforms with oligopoly or monopoly power, the U.S. and Japan have scored a severity of five out of ten, while the EU and Britain, France and Germany are on a scale of seven out of ten, and Australia and Canada are at eight out of ten. It seems that the smaller the population, the more important it is for the government to have a strong and effective presence in the market. The industry’s revenue should be distributed fairly and not be at the mercy of the advantaged market players. If that is the case, given that Taiwan’s population is less than Australia’s by more than 1 million and Canada’s by more than 10 million, its severity should probably be as high as an eight or a nine, if not a ten out of ten. And yet, on the day that the bill was passed by both houses of Parliament in Australia, Taiwan government officials said that “there will be no restrictions on the fair competition (between Google, Facebook and the newspaper industry).”

This is appalling if that headline conveyed the true message from the officials interviewed. The press, like all people, falls short of expectations at times. If the industry is not united to retrieve its rightful resources, and if the government allows Google and Facebook to seize advertising revenue from the news industry, the performance of journalism will be even further away from the needs of democracy.

Australia’s Conservative-led government action is the latest in a 10-year conflict between the news industry and online platforms (hardly a symbiotic relationship). Some in the country have reminded the government that its intervention in redistributing the advertising revenue of the two sides is an “international trend that the government can ride on.”

If following the trend has a positive connotation, as an example, the government should heed the good advice.

(Feng chien-san is a professor in the Department of Journalism at National Chengchi University.)

