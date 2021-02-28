The Australian government’s push to amend the law requiring online platforms to negotiate payment with news media has triggered Facebook to fight back by stopping users from sharing or posting news links. The confrontation between the two sides took a turn for the better. The Australian Parliament yesterday passed the “News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code” to ensure that the news media businesses are fairly remunerated from the two major online platforms, Google and Facebook. Facebook also announced that it will invest at least US$1 billion (approximately NT$27.8 billion) in journalism in the following three years. The Australian government’s move has set the tone for the value of news and opened an important direction for reconstructing the unbalanced relationship between news production and revenue. It is a worthy reference for Taiwan.

First, news provides public information necessary for a democratic society. The collection, integration, presentation, and dissemination of information all require time, manpower and expertise. News is valuable, and the cost of producing news must be reasonably covered so more could be poured into the next production of news.

However, the traditional model has been changed where the media dominated the channels and obtained revenues through advertising and subscriptions. In the age of media convergence, news is widely circulated on online platforms, but it is difficult for news producers to profit from massive reading and sharing. Advertising is moving to the Internet, and the revenues mainly flow to large-scale platform operators. The profit of news media has dropped sharply, and it has become an unsustainable dilemma. With the scale of news media and their profit margin shrinking sharply, layoffs, downsizing, and bankruptcies have constantly happened. If things go on like this, no one will be willing to invest in the production of native content.

If traditional media would fall victim to it, the Internet platforms may eventually suffer the same consequences. Online platforms have created a channel for information sharing beyond national borders, gathering crowds and traffic with various voices. The long-term use of news content on online platforms contributes to the adhesive capacity and interaction of users. If the native content of news is missing, the information circulated on online platforms will lose its diversity, and its appeal to users will also decrease. It might be even flooded with fake news and endanger civic literacy and democratic operation.

How do we solve this growing dilemma? Should the emerging ecosystem of news be determined by the free market? Would the producer of news negotiate a solution with online platforms? Would public authority step in to establish basic regulations? In the condition of equal power, it should be the most compatible with the mechanism of a free market if the online platforms and the industry of news production could negotiate for the authorization of content and the distribution of profits. However, the online platforms are attracting many people, and the producers of news content are relatively disadvantaged in their competition. It is even more difficult for the producers of news content to change the ecosystem of free content, and the dilemma has remained unresolved for a long time.

The measures by the Australian government have pointed out the importance and necessity of the intervention of public authority. In fact, Australia is not the only country trying to intervene in reorganizing the ecosystem of the production of and revenue from news content. Germany and Spain have passed the requirements of the “Copyright Law” to give journalists the additional right to obtain reasonable remuneration. The European Union passed the “Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market” in 2019, requiring online platforms to obtain authorization to use news content, except for personal use, hyperlinks, and short excerpts. The Canadian government also plans to adopt similar measures to obligate online platforms to take responsibility for the use of news content.

The efforts of various countries have also shown results. Google announced last October that it would invest US$1 billion in journalism in the following three years. Google also signed agreements with dozens of French news media outlets this January to enter into contracts of individual licensing and payment with media in the future. The new mobile news product of Google has been launched in Germany and Brazil, and it is gradually expanding to other countries such as France where they pay for selected content. Facebook has also reached an agreement with the Guardian and other media to publish news content on the page of “Facebook News” in the future.

Online Platforms Should Allocate Revenues for the Production of Content

The critical moment for Taiwan to revert the dead-end of news production has come! In the long run, the ecosystem of the free use and distribution of native content on online platforms must be adjusted. Content producers, online platforms, and users have built this ecosystem of news delivery. On the whole, those who profit from this system should allocate a proportional amount of revenue to the content production system in order to make the overall ecosystem thrive, instead of an unequal development in which the rich soil of diverse information online would be lost.

We must reiterate that accurate and high-quality news is essential to democracy. It helps people pay attention to public issues and encourage positive political participation and decision-making. In the process of Taiwan’s advancement on the road of democratization, the supervision of journalism plays a considerable role. If the news industry declines and shrinks, it will be detrimental to public supervision and to the overall democratic society. It is hoped that the government will actively act to help correct the unbalanced ecosystem. At this stage, even if they are not brave enough to take a legislative step like the Australian government, it should at least pay close attention to the countermeasures of democratic countries such as Australia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada, choose a solution that suits the needs of the industry in Taiwan, and help with the communication between the news industry and online platforms instead of staying aloof.

In addition, European countries have adopted measures to strengthen public media, to subsidize journalistic partitioners, to support local news, and to develop alternative media. These should also be possibilities we could think about in addition to the responsibilities of online platforms.

