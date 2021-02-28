Public reaction to the Budget just announced by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-bo on Wednesday has been extremely negative. According to the latest findings of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI), only 20% of the respondents were satisfied with the Budget, while as many as 56% were dissatisfied, with the overall rating at only 36.4 out of 100, the lowest since 2008 when it first started keeping records.

I was a little surprised by the historical low score given to the finance minister for this Budget because he is on the right track to hand out candies while cutting back on the sweetness. The government does not need to spend substantially when the economy starts to rebound, especially since the novel coronavirus has already slowed down and may even be coming to an end. It also came as a surprise when Paul Chan projected a fiscal deficit of HK$257.6 billion (US$33.2 billion) for the 2020-2021 financial year, as most accounting firms had forecasted a deficit of over HK$300 billion (US$39 billion). Nevertheless, Chan possesses the hand of God, reducing the fiscal deficit to just over HK$250 billion (US$32 billion), which is a miraculous feat.

How did the deficit for this fiscal year manage to be significantly lower than the market expectation? As a matter of fact, a total of HK$48 billion (US$6 billion) of the Future Fund’s investment return and the Housing Reserve was allocated back into the city’s coffers. In addition, the government will issue HK$35 billion (US$4.5 billion) under the Government Green Bond Programme, hence it was possible to artificially push down the deficit. If we do not take into account the funding re-allocation and bond issuance, the fiscal deficit should be HK$342.6 billion (US$44 billion), which is around the upper limit of the market estimate.

If we consider that there will be deficits in the next four financial years, especially a deficit of HK$101.6 billion in the upcoming financial year, which is much higher than the government’s previous forecast of HK$13.9 billion (US$1.8 billion), it reflects that the current financial situation of the government is quite serious. Whilst the government still has reserves hidden in various funds, the fact that Hong Kong’s population is aging rapidly and is likely to enter a period of shrinkage will only expose Hong Kong’s medium to long-term economic growth to strong headwinds, which will eventually drag down government revenue. The author estimates that the government has already slipped into a structural deficit. Without a good population policy to drive population growth and generate another economic engine to support local economic expansion, the future of Hong Kong is bleak.

There are no big shockers in the just-released budget, but there are a number of controversial points. For example, there are problems with the design of the Special 100% Loan Guarantee for Individuals Scheme for the unemployed. First of all, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Hong Kong aged 18 or above, but according to the statistics provided by the government, the age of young employed persons is between 15 and 24, which means that the unemployment situation of 15 to 17 years old is taken into account in the unemployment rate. From this point of view, there is a technical problem in drawing the line at age 18, but another more serious problem is the risk of moral hazard. Since the HK$80,000 (US$10,300) loan is a lump sum payment to the applicant, has the government thought of ways to prevent the applicant from making decisions that are detrimental to their ability to repay? Why doesn’t the government consider staggering the payments, rather than giving the applicants the whole amount and giving them the incentive to make poor decisions?

As for the HK$5,000 (US$645) e-consumer coupons, it is definitely conducive to internal spending, but why not choose to give out cash directly? Economics 101 tells us that more choices are definitely better than fewer choices. When people are given cash, they can then choose to spend it at their heart’s desire, and their satisfaction is greatly increased. This is a fundamental concept of economics. Does Paul Chan really not know this?

Last but not least, the distribution of electronic spending coupons only benefits shops that have electronic payment systems. It seems that the financial secretary rarely visits small businesses, such as the wet markets or street shops. As we all know, these merchants usually do not have electronic payment systems, so how can Paul Chan’s e-vouchers help them?

(Kwan Cheuk-chiu, economist and director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

