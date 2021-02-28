Rejoining the United Nations Human Rights Council, President Biden has emphasized his desire to see America once again regarded as a global beacon for human rights.

This is not to say America is perfect, of course. The United States continues to grapple with deep social tensions over issues such as minority rights, reproductive vs. religious conceptions of human life, and the role of government. But faced with the ongoing disgrace that is the Chinese Communist Party’s policy in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, America’s record is far superior to Communist China’s.

Though some are loathed to admit this, it is a basic truth.

Moreover, seeking a public narrative for this agenda, the Biden administration has pushed Xi Jinping’s regime onto the back foot. The communists, as vested in their favorite Global Times propaganda outlet, don’t know quite what to do about Biden’s vigorous human rights stance. Xi’s guru for U.S. policy, Yang Jiechi, had expected that the U.S. economic downturn – thanks to the Coronavirus – would lead Biden into accepting increased investment from Beijing in return for a more conciliatory U.S. stance on issues of Chinese concern.

Most notable are Xi’s imperial expansion policies in the South China Sea, his tyrannical policy in Hong Kong, and his genocidal policy towards the Uyghur Muslim peoples of Xinjiang. Instead, Biden has sent aircraft carrier strike groups through the South China Sea, condemned Xi’s Hong Kong policy, and offered support for the Trump administration’s recognition of China’s policy in Xinjiang as constituting a genocide.

For all its flaws, the United Nations is perhaps the biggest point of concern for Xi. In recent years, Beijing has taken advantage of the Trump administration’s reflexive hostility towards the UN. Withdrawing from the Human Rights Council and condemning the UN as a lethargic institution in desperate need of reform, the Trump administration gave Beijing space to fill the financial and policy vacuum. As a bureaucracy which ultimately seeks its own prosperity and relevance, the UN has leapt at China’s offer of friendship-with-strings-attached.

But with Biden now asserting a more public face for U.S. concerns over human rights, Xi has been pushed off balance. After all, while America’s voice and influence were absent from relevant debates, it was easy for Xi to distract, dissuade, and spread disinformation without serious riposte. But where America is present and active in these debates, as will be the case going forwards, Xi’s efforts will find complication.

One major concern for Beijing will be the influence that Washington now exerts on allies such as Britain and the European Union. In both cases, parliamentarians are pushing hard on their respective governments to take a tougher stance against the Communists’ human rights abuses. Action in the footsteps of the Canadian parliament’s declaration this week of a genocide in Xinjiang is likely to follow in the coming months. And where Biden makes support for U.S. human rights concerns a condition of his friendship, America’s allies will find it far harder to simply ignore the president’s concerns.

The challenge for Xi is that the very fact of increased attention to his abuses is problematic.

Desperate to secure a 2022 Winter Olympics Games that can broadcast the best of a modern China, Xi can ill afford the negative pressure that comes with growing attention to his policies in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and elsewhere. The risk for Beijing: as the Biden administration increases its public statements of concern in these areas, more nations might move to support a boycott of the Olympics. And if a boycott seems even feasible, well, Xi knows that the international community will start asking even more uncomfortable questions about Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The cycle of negative attention and associated inquiries will only escalate.

Put simply, America’s return to a public human rights role is a very serious challenge for the Communists.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play