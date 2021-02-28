United States Navy destroyer Russel (DDG-59) has recently completed a freedom of navigation mission in the South China Sea for “challenging the illegal restrictions by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam that requires authorization or advance-notification before passing the sea.” The US considers such a position not permitted by international law, and this mission demonstrates that the US will not abide by this restriction. In response, Taiwan’s former president Ma Ying-jeou expressed that Taiwan should lodge solemn representations since Taiwan claims sovereignty over the area; he also criticized current president Tsai approving the US mission as jeopardizing the country’s sovereignty.

Conducting freedom of navigation (FON) operations is a US long-standing marine policy to ensure its national interests. Jointly administered by the Department of Defense and the State Department, FONs help ensure the ability to “fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows” will not be obstructed by factors such as territorial disputes or piracy. FONs cover all waters around the globe, including the South China Sea. In fact, this is not the first time the US made such comments to challenge Taiwan’s claims in the area. A similar complaint was made in 2016 when Ma Ying-jeou visited Taiping Island (Itu Aba) in the South China Sea to announce Taiwan’s sovereignty in the area.

According to released information of these missions, the US embarked on the first FON to the South China Sea in 2015, followed by an increasing trend (3 times in 2016; 4 times in 2017; 6 times in 2018; 9 times in 2019; 9 times in 2020). In addition to FONs, the US Navy also regularly passes through the Taiwan Strait. In 2020, there were 13 such transits. In the most recent transit, the 7th fleet released an announcement illustrating US commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

There should be no doubt that, subtracting 12 nautical miles from both the Taiwan Strait borders, there will be an open area that would fulfill the right of “freedom of the sea” as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The South China Sea situation is more complicated, as both Taiwan and China claim sovereignty of the entire, overlapping area around the Nine-Dash Line. This claim necessitates other countries to report their military vessels’ passages without any malignant intentions to both countries, a concept known in international law as “innocent passage.”

As mentioned, although the case of the Taiwan strait is clear, there are still many (especially in the pro-KMT camp) that advocate China’s position, blasting the US passages as contributing to tensions across the Strait. As for the South China Sea, higher-ups in the KMT have been faulting Tsai for the agreement with the US and impairing national dignity. Ma tagged on the criticisms and tried to whip up anti-Americanism, but he seems to forget that his policy directly triggers this series of developments on “the US challenging Taiwan’s claim on the ocean” in the first place.

Since Biden came into office, the CCP has continued to challenge the US hegemony in East Asia by frequently sending aircraft to intrude Taiwan’s air defense zone and talking tough (e.g., Yang Jiechi, Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office of China, warned the US of several “redlines” not to be crossed in a recent meeting at a Washington think tank). In response, the US did a couple of things: 1) dispatched Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the South China Sea, 2) sailed guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) through the Taiwan Strait, and 3) unveiled joint operations between USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt strike groups on February 9th. It is clear that the South China Sea is a potential flashpoint in Sino-US relations.

The competition between the US and China is highly likely to continue. Browse through several major foreign policy magazines and outlets, topics such as freedom of navigation and maritime policy debate have attracted much attention. Specifically, several articles have pointed out unanimously that the US priority in FON is to restrict the expansion of Chinese power in the area. These articles also point out that FON is underutilized; the US needs to increase the frequency and invite allies to participate in similar missions when possible.

How should Taiwan respond to these developments? Tsai’s comments on February 9th reveal that US FONs are appropriate responses to security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. This comment actually deviates from Taiwan’s policy by not claiming sovereignty in the South China Sea, which is on a correct path of a new policy for this area. Besides Tsai’s comments, Taiwan’s claims and policy should be changed.

Taiwan has been treating the issue of the South China Sea ambiguously, claiming the entire sea is as “existing national boundaries” without specifying what the term means. The government did not announce this area as a territorial sea or exclusive economic zone but still requires other countries to report their passages.

Several reasons contribute to this confusion. On the one hand, maintaining sovereignty in a vast area of sea spanning 1600 kilometers requires enough military capacity. Taiwan does not have such capacity. The many countries involved in this area, including Vietnam, the Philippines, and China, further complicate the situation. Lastly, many in Taiwan are still hard-wired by historical knowledge that these waters belong to China. As stated, in international arbitration occasions, Taiwan’s claims look almost identical to China’s, resulting in tremendous confusion of its stance to other countries. Ma’s reaction best illustrates this confusion. He essentially replicates China’s claim of the South China Sea to repudiate US actions. Instead of instigating anti-US sentiments, his actions are not capturing the reality.

It is time for a redo of Taiwan’s maritime policy. The government should rid itself of the assumption that “the Republic of China represents the whole China” and subsequent government positions under the former KMT administration. Efforts should be put to see if our new policy could fulfill international law requirements and could be flexible enough to cater to different needs in different circumstances. Holding on to existing conceptions and definitions will only create more obstacles for Taiwan to be an effective partner in the US Indo-Pacific strategy.

(Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

