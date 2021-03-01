In the past, China was a great power and its neighboring countries paid tribute to it every year, but its strength has deteriorated for a hundred years and its power has gone astray. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore have all long surpassed China and became developed regions. Meanwhile, China is still celebrating the country’s eradication of extreme poverty at a national commendation conference.

The Chinese people have a sense of hubristic pride; if no one worships them, they will do so themselves. In order to achieve the great cause of national rejuvenation, China fought the world with wolf warrior diplomacy last year, but to no avail. Recently, they have come up with a new “kill 800 enemies, sacrifice 1,000 soldiers” xenophobic policy to embargo Taiwan’s pineapples, so that no one in China can eat their pineapples. How scary is that for Taiwan?

After the shortage of imported Australian coal, which has left the mainland in the freezing cold, and the deprivation of Tasmanian cherries and Australian lobsters for the Chinese New Year, now even Taiwanese pineapples have been banned from entering the country. Let the foreigners know the pain of losing the Chinese market.

Some mainland netizens were very happy, denouncing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for stopping its chip supply to Huawei, so China is banning Taiwan’s pineapple until it gives up its independence. Some also mocked the Taiwanese for tasting their own bitter fruits and will be eating pineapples every day from now on.

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) campaign of the embargo has indeed been very successful. It has once again inspired national solidarity and united the mainlanders in their xenophobia. They can even do foreign products injustice for no reason, such as framing foreign coal for inferior quality, cherries for being inedible, and pineapples for having worms. In any case, the enemy’s desire to kill us will never die. This strategy can even unite foreigners, for example, when the lobster industry was in crisis, Australians started eating their own lobsters. Now, in addition to Taiwanese businessmen scooping up pineapples, even Hong Kong yellow shops have joined forces to save Taiwan, successfully promoting Hong Kong-Taiwan relations.

In George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” the external enemy strategy led by a group of pigs was used a hundred times and for a hundred times no enemy was found, but for some villagers, it could be used a thousand times and still be effective every time.

Hong Kong government officials are closely following the will of top leaders. Recently, Uncle Chan showed his respect to the country by increasing the stamp duty on stocks by 30%, namely, “tax collection of HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion) and the stock market loses trillions of dollars.”

Everyone scoffs at Uncle Chan for being so stupid, but in fact, he is the smartest. Just like when Chinese people do not buy Taiwan’s pineapple, Taiwanese people will learn to value the greatness of China and give up the independence of Taiwan.

Now that the water from the north has withdrawn, are stockholders very much looking forward to the return of the water from the north to support Hong Kong stocks?

(Cheng Kai, journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play