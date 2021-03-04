On February 28, the Hong Kong police suddenly notified the 53 pro-democracy activists arrested on the January 6 Operation to report to the police station that afternoon. Then they announced the prosecution of 47 of them and detained them overnight until the next court appearance. After the previous arrests, the original arraignment date was set to April 8. They were summoned earlier without warning and prosecuted on the same day, giving people a glimpse of China’s impatience for the extermination of Hong Kong’s dissidents. On the day of this trial, another trial opened at another court of the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts against nine democrats accused of their involvement in the illegal assembly on August 18, including Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai, Leung Kwok-hung, Margaret Ng, and other internationally renowned individuals. As foreign media reported, almost all dissidents in Hong Kong are now in prison, in exile, or under trial.

These actions do not simply reflect China’s determination to remove all political opposition in Hong Kong. Since the “Hong Kong National Security Law” was enacted, they started by targeting iconic figures such as Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong, and then they forced pan-democratic lawmakers out of the Legislative Council. Later they further arrested and persecuted pan-democratic candidates who ran for primaries on large scales. They disregarded all international condemnations and sanctions, the suspension of the application of extradition treaties to Hong Kong by various countries, the extension of the right of entry for overseas citizens by the U.K., and the criticism that links the violation of human rights in Hong Kong to the genocide in Xinjiang. It seems that China is determined to fully “mainlandize” Hong Kong politically, with “patriots who love Hong Kong” assuming their ruling power.

Bare state violence

At the same time, it reflects Beijing’s urgency and insecurity, as if it doesn’t rush to eradicate the opposition, the political turmoil of Hong Kong and international solidarity will disrupt the 20th National Congress next year and Xi Jinping’s path toward his third term. Such a political agenda overpowers all scruples about the international community and the risk of further exit of foreign capital. The scheme behind it is that China is in control of the overall situation, and the divided and weak international community cannot do anything about its “systematic confidence” and its old trick of “separation of politics and economics” with economic incentives. There will still be countries that would buy it and do business with China.

The same sense of urgency also moved up the operation planned for April to February 28. Signs indicate that this is probably a deliberate choice, even though it falls on a Sunday. In Taiwan, February 28 is a highly symbolic day for memorializing victims, reflecting on state violence, and reminding people not to repeat the misfortunes of history. What is the intention of China to pick February 28 with great fanfare to associate with such a date? Just as the murder at Lin Yi-hsiung’s residence in 1980 was deliberately chosen to happen on February 28, the ideas of a totalitarian regime differ from common people.

The first aspect of the association with February 28 is the bare display of state violence: what the Nationalist Government did in Taiwan in 1947 could also be done by China today in Hong Kong. 74 years ago, the Nationalist Government mobilized anti-smuggling officers, government officers, and the army with scams and bullets to repress, to massacre with retaliation, and to cleanse societies. Today, Communist China operates under the pretext of laws and justice, but it is exactly the same when it comes to searching and prosecuting dissent elites and silencing the voices of social reform. Did the officials intensify such a civil rebellion? The existing system cannot respond to the demands of the people, and those in power handle the intensified conflicts improperly. There are similarities between the two. February 28 also links Hong Kong with Taiwan, because according to China’s historical perspective, both have gone through foreign administrations, and they experience systemic frictions in the process of “returning.”

From this point of view, the Hong Kong version of February 28 is not only targeting Hong Kong, but also Taiwan. It presents a picture of “tyranny” to the world, and at the same time, it reminds the people of Taiwan what it would be like to fall under Chinese rule. Under Chinese rule, could Taiwanese maintain their own way of life? Up to this point, the “one country, two systems with a high degree of autonomy” has long since disappeared. “The show is over,” isn’t it? They lay their hands on Hong Kong with Taiwan in their hearts.

Second, the two versions of February 28 oppressed human rights under the pretext of “national security.” In 1947, turmoils had subsided, and the gentry in the settlement committee submit 32 requests, focusing on the reconciliation of officials and the people, the restoration of order, and Taiwan’s self-protection. However, they were accused of treason and were murdered. Today, the pan-democrats of Hong Kong only participated in the primaries and sought a “35+” majority in the Legislative Council, but they were accused in advance of vetoing the Hong Kong government’s budget, forcing the Hong Kong government to dissolve the Legislative Council, and paralyzing the operation of the government, constituting “subversion with collusion” under article 22 (3) of the Hong Kong National Security Law. Such “national security” reasons are too weak to conceal the reality of political repression. As said in the statement by Western countries: the accused behavior is political participation and freedom of speech, not a crime, and such prosecution is only an announcement to the international community that political diversity is no longer tolerated in Hong Kong.

The Taiwan model shows that violence doesn’t last long

Finally, China does not conceal the violent nature of its regime and intends to intimidate Hong Kong and Taiwan to make the people yield. But the paradox is that the February 28 connection will also initiate a path to rebirth in Hong Kong.

In Taiwan, what came immediately after February 28 was the white terror of more than 40 years, and human rights continued to be oppressed by state violence. Although with imperfections, through democratization and arduous projects of transformative justice, reflections on history and vigilance on state power have taken root in the civil awareness and eventually led to the current “Taiwan model.” Although this road is hard, it will definitely come through, and a spiritual victory has already been won with the words of “fight on,” “hold on,” and even humorous ignorance by the accused people of Hong Kong. Given the changes in the international situation over time, when the people of Hong Kong can decide their own destiny, they will also deal with the relationship with the past regime, and February 28 will also be the starting point.

China chose to place its move on the highly symbolic February 28, unintentionally proclaiming its bad faith to the international community, that it is a foreign power to Hong Kong and Taiwan, and the way in which Taiwan was reborn. February 28 is now destruction, but one day it will restart the rebirth of Hong Kong, because violence will not get to the end.

(By Song Cheng-en, Part-Time Researcher at the Research Institute of the Youth Synergy Taiwan Foundation)

