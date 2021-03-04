The promotion of an Administrative Officer of the Food and Health Bureau has triggered off frantic criticism by Ta Kung Pao. In accordance with the feudal Chinese notion of guilt by association, her husband’s JP title of honor is one of her offences.

While common people are forbidden to expose the misdeeds of certain police officers, the government has turned a blind eye to the Beijing-friendly newspaper’s rage against the Administrative Officer cadre. Blatant act of doxing is illegal, isn’t it? Or maybe I am mistaken. Only the doxing of police information is illegal. Although both Administrative Officers and police officers are civil servants, the latter are the apples of the tyrant’s eye. The newly polished almighty sword of the central government is now used to behead the officers of Hong Kong’s traditional civil service.

Cultural Revolution 2.0 absolutely lives up to its name. It reprimands some, warns some and scares away some. Those being scared away are disillusioned. They have pondered over the requirement to swear allegiance and decided that they do not want to be an accomplice. Or maybe they realize that they stand no chance of promotion in view of the inevitable complete renewal of the civil service; it doesn’t help to pledge loyalty to Beijing.

Following Xia Baolong’s speech on “patriots governing HK”, the main melody of the times is to purge the Administrative Officer cadre. No prophet is needed to make such prophecy. Typical of traditional love songs, the verse is usually reserved and emotions are suppressed; the chorus which follows is sung by many backing vocalists and is passionate to the extent of hysterical.

This is obviously Hong Kong’s elegy. The lyrics “I am buried in my homeland today” is repeated over and over. Sadly, the feeble-minded Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions are too eager to please the Beijing government. They are like cobras which dance to the sound of a flute. They are the first to brew a political storm and their actions are recognized by Tai Kung Pao. They must feel flattered and aspire to serve in the role of a senior Eunuch.

Indeed, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions are gullible villains of well-deserved reputation. They failed to see their gloomy prospects. Why they seem to be so important and indispensable now? Because they prove that Hongkongers agree to the approach of complete renewal of governance. In the future, when returned overseas Chinese assume power and take over important positions in the government and political councils at all levels, Hong Kong people cannot complain.

The two parties seek instant benefits with no consideration for the future. They will be purged sooner or later without a reason. Even for yes-men, too many of them is annoying. Consider the case of Jack Ma. It may not be a good analogy and it certainly elevates these poor scoundrels.

It is a pity that people like Ben Chan, Wilson Or, Alice Mak, Elizabeth Quat and Holden Chow have so little self-knowledge. And one must not forget Kwok Wai Keung who has mistaken The Guardian as a publication of the World Health Organization. One less of them or one more of them is totally irrelevant. The authoritarian regime cares a lot about “face” and will not forgive those who keep bringing disgrace on the regime. Regrettably, these two major parties are sub-standard in all aspects. Their aspiration to collaborate with the Bauhinia Party is just a fantasy.

If there will be an election in the future, even the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong may not be able to handpick their favorite candidates. The new team will have the final say in the governance of Hong Kong. The poor scoundrels shall know that the main melody of Hong Kong’s elegy ends with the lyrics: You are destined for the same fate.

