by Fong Yuen

During an interview with the mainland media, Rita Fan surprisingly claimed that “systems” within the “one country, two systems” means the economic system and the system of financial opening-up, but not the political system. Her reason was that any change of Hong Kong’s political system must be passed or recorded by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC).

As the “prestigious” former member of the NPCSC, it is astonishing how confused her logical thinking is. Hong Kong has been running a capitalist political system for the past hundred years. From the judiciary, the value of freedom, and human rights, to the administrative system, Hong Kong always followed the English political tradition and has not applied a socialist political system. The so-called 50 years unchanged means, of course, not only to keep Hong Kong’s economic and financial systems but the complete package of the capitalist social system. In reality, it is impossible to cut the political system away from the economic and financial systems within society.

If the “two systems” means only the economic and financial systems, the CCP should have clearly stated that in the Basic Law. The Basic Law promised Hong Kong not only 50 years of unchanged capitalist lifestyle (that is the whole social system including the politics, economy, culture, daily life), but also a gradual progression to a democratic system of universal suffrage.

It is not just a political vision promised by the texts in the Basic Law, but also a realistic political the central government has been operating non-stop since the “handover.” We can see Hong Kong people from different sectors and the central committee’s departments related to Hong Kong affairs have been coordinating with each other regarding Hong Kong’s political system in the past 20 odd years. But the CCP does not follow the Basic Law, and the Hongkongers had taken its promise too seriously. The contradictions and conflicts that happened in between could not be resolved, which led to the current situation.

Rita Fan was a member of both Legislative and Executive Councils back in the British Hong Kong era. She was also the LegCo President for several years and a member of the NPCSC after the “handover.” With her social status and experience in politics, she can’t have misunderstood. Looking at the text of the Basic Law, and the actual operation of the CCP-guided Hong Kong SAR government in the past 23 years, Fan could not have come to this conclusion at all. That is unless she is already delirious.

But of course, she is not. She only said what she said for the mainland people and the CCP to hear. The CCP would have officially clarified if it does not agree with Fan. It agrees with what Fan said if it remains silent. It proves that the CCP has made a fake set of “one country, two systems” from the start.

Who drafted the Basic Law? The CCP did. We can find out whether the CCP recognized “one country, two systems” only refers to the economic and financial system by looking at the clauses of the Basic Law. I assume Fan can read and understand every single word from the Basic Law. So she should re-read the Basic Law thoroughly before making her “grand speech,” otherwise, she would just be tarnishing the CCP’s “one country, two systems” and ripping open its pretense.

How shameless does a politician have to be to ignore reality, common sense, and basic logic? Fan has perfectly demonstrated it. But she could have used more “elegant” wordings when cooperating with the CCP to subvert the “one country, two systems” Hong Kong. Considering her political status, she could have found more deceptive reasons to hold the lies for the CCP. But how she has shamelessly lied and overlooked the reality and legal principles, she has humiliated herself, as well as the CCP.

The blah from Fan cannot convince the Hongkongers and international society. People who could utter such nonsense cannot be normal, and can only be absolute “junk.” She is very “loyal,” but junk is still junk. She is a “loyal junk” inside out but has been given an important position by the CCP. No wonder Hong Kong is becoming messier.

The pro-Beijing campers have been ecstatic since the implementation of Hong Kong national security law, as it is the perfect opportunity to climb up the political ladder. They have been fighting among each other, wanting to be the first who grab the chance. Recently, from CY Leung, Ronny Tong, Elsie Leung to those who are in lower positions like Cheung Chi-kong and Andrew Fung, have all jumped on stage, hoping their show would be appreciated by the CCP.

Who has destroyed Hong Kong? The CCP has. Why has Hong Kong been destroyed so rapidly? Because of this gang of people, who have taken full advantage of the system of the old Hong Kong and earned their money and status, but then demolish Hong Kong to appease the CCP. “Fat Pang” Chris Patten predicted that Hong Kong could be given away bit by bit by some people in Hong Kong. He certainly has insight.

With a bunch of “loyal junks” betraying Hong Kong, that’s why Hong Kong is in such a dire position now.

