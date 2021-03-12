by Li Ping

The fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) passed the “decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” (“decision”) yesterday. Carrie Lam then immediately issued a statement, expressing her “staunch support for and sincere gratitude” for such a decision. I can smell the incoming waves of gratitude from pro-Communist politicians, political groups, and media towards the party while ignoring that this “decision” is a rape of public opinion and completely destroys the democratic election of Hong Kong. It has allowed the world to once again see democracy with Chinese characters, which is making decisions for its people, exemplifying once again in Hong Kong the infamous “enjoy rape” theory from Dr. Raymond Wu, a former member of NPCSC. Some people not only enjoy being politically raped, but they moan so loud it can be heard by everyone. They even scream thank yous afterward.

A serious case of “democracy-phobia” has broken out within the CCP. It fears that the partially democratic election of the LegCo, as well as the Chief Executive “small chosen circle” election, would be out of control. Therefore the “decision” will change the formation of the Election Committee, remove all the people-elected district councilors, and add in the Hong Kong members of the national groups. It will also further empower the Election Committee so that it will have the right to nominate the Chief Executive and LegCo members in addition to choosing the Chief Executive candidates (with the emphasis of “candidates” to ensure the central government’s right to appoint) and some LegCo members. Furthermore, Hong Kong has to establish a candidate qualification review committee to review and confirm the Election Committee members and the candidates of the Chief Executive and LegCo members.

The removal of the Hongkongers’ right to elect and be elected is a blatant violation of the principle of the international human rights convention, which states that an election must be universal and equal. The Hong Kong Liaison Office claimed the “decision” is legal, legitimate, and progressive. Such shameless claims. Even Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service joined the pro-communist officials and politicians in this circus show to declare their gratitude. Watching them displaying their “pleasure of being raped,” as suggested by Dr. Wu, has definitely been entertaining.

Dr. Wu, who was also a member of the Hong Kong Basic Law Drafting Committee, has advised the Hongkongers on the issue of sovereignty handover in 1997, “if you cannot avoid being raped, why resist? Why not just take this opportunity to enjoy it?” It is hard to believe this sickening “enjoy the rape” theory can be popular in Hong Kong these days.

The “decision” the CCP brought out is to “improve Hong Kong electoral system” on the paper. But in reality, it has been forced onto the Hongkongers just like the implementation of Hong Kong national security law. The CCP does not dare amend the Basic Law openly, so it legalized its will via the NPC and CPPCC. The so-called governing the country by law or governing Hong Kong by law is just indiscriminate legislation for control and put fear in people’s minds that they might be on the wrong side of the law. Ruling the country by law or ruling Hong Kong by law is just another way of controlling people and making decisions for them.

When the NPC passed the Hong Kong national security law last year, there were 2,878 votes for, one vote against, six abstentions, and one person did not press the button. But when the “decision” has been passed yesterday, there were no more negative votes, all 2,895 votes but one abstained. The CPPCC, which ended a day earlier, has also passed the “decision” with no objection. It seems that the political deterrence of the national security law has extended its reach beyond Hong Kong and into the mainland, where discussing and criticizing the central government is forbidden.

Despite the outbreak of rebound and sanctions from the western countries caused by the forced implementation of Hong Kong national security law still ongoing, the CCP again forced changes on Hong Kong’s electoral system. It has snatched control and stripped the right to elect and be elected of 60% of the Hong Kong people who support democracy. Not only did the CCP believe in the existence of huge support behind the “enjoy rape” theory, but it truly thought that the world is bowing at its feet.

During a meeting with the CPPCC, Xi declared, “China has been able to view the world with a mindset of equality,” to which a netizen taunted, “when he jumps over the (fire)wall.” Xi is actually way too modest. If he claims China has become prosperous and strong, he believes China can look down on the world. When the CCP called the Sino-British Joint Declaration an expired historical document, all the British government did and could do was to protest verbally. Does that not perfectly demonstrate the barbarism of the CCP towards the international community?

A proverb from the west says, “might is right.” An old Chinese saying also goes like, “they are the butchers, and I am the meat on the chopping board.” Under totalitarian suppression, we all feel a little hopeless, like an egg against a high wall. But if we become allow ourselves to go as low as enjoy being raped, then it is neither resignation nor hopelessness, but ultimate audacious shamelessness.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play