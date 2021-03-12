The United States and the United Kingdom have criticized China for radically reforming Hong Kong’s electoral system, while the European Union warns that it will take “additional steps” in light of the Beijing decision this week.

Washington condemned the unilateral overhaul of the electoral system in the city and called it an “assault” on Hong Kong democracy, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Prince said at a press briefing on Thursday.

“The changes approved by the National People’s Congress are a direct attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes, limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation, and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will in Hong Kong and deny their voice in their own governance,” Prince said.

He was responding to Chinese authorities’ approval on Thursday to change the electoral system in Hong Kong in ways that would further reduce democratic representation and introduce a mechanism to vet the loyalty of local politicians to Beijing.

It is understood that China’s latest blow on freedoms in Hong Kong will spell trouble for its next high-level dialogue with the Americans, due in barely a week’s time.

Talks are coming up in Alaska on March 18 between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese officials Yang Jiechi, who is director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China’s Communist Party, and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi.

Prince told reporters he expected to see some difficult conversations in the meeting, but added that the US would be frank during the discussion.

Meanwhile, Dominic Raab, foreign secretary of the U.K., slammed the Beijing government for its decision to make sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that could further diminish global trust and confidence in China.

“This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself,” Raab said in a statement right after the NPC, the Chinese state legislature, adopted the decision to drastically revamp the way Hong Kong elections would be conducted.

“This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community,” he added.

In Brussels, the European Union warned China that it would take additional steps against the NPC decision.

“The National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China adopted today a decision that will have a significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism in Hong Kong,” E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The European Union regrets that the fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and the political pluralism that are central to Hong Kong’s identity and prosperity are under increasing pressure by the authorities,” the statement said.

