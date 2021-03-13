47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, 5 of them have been remanded on bail. Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Jeremy：

While quite a lot of people call you pilot, I have since always been preferring to call you Jeremy or your full name for you landed on the ground to run in the LegCo election.

Being a “free rider” in your car by chance late last year, I asked you in passing during the short ride, “Reporting to the police station again? How do you feel?” I didn’t know back then those involved in the primaries allegedly in violation of the National Security Law were asked to report to police stations on February 28, earlier than scheduled. At that time you were still at ease(at least outwardly), saying that no one knew for sure what would happen next, so you had to try your best to play it by ear. Despite managing to compose yourself, you sounded worried about your family members, not least your twins. Your words were heart-wrenching. Yes, we were in control of almost nothing.

Something I “should have done” and am now so sorry about not doing has just come to my mind all of a sudden. When you volunteered for a restaurant in Tuen Mun, I refused go to there to root for you for the location was a bit too remote. Now that you are locked up in Lai Chi Kok (Reception Centre) in Kowloon, which is much nearer. So? Are you nearer or further at present? Waiting for you to have three meals a day together with us.

(An inhabitant from Kowloon East)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play