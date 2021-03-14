In 2019, apart from the Anti-extradition law movement in Hong Kong, there was another large-scale occupying movement, the Extinction rebellion, which swept across the world. Extinction rebellion aimed at pushing the governments in the world to put the crisis of climate change and ecological collapse as the top priority of the policy. The Extinction rebellion was established in the UK in 2018. The protesters blockaded five bridges across the River Thames in London at the end of 2018. In April 2019, they occupied the area of Central London including Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Circus, and the area around Parliament Square. In October 2019, the International rebellion started, involving cities like New York, Melbourne, Sydney and across the Pacific northwest.

It is sensible to call for international action to combat the crisis of ecological collapse. Climate change is a good example that social and political agendas are usually not local in the age of globalization. Pandemic is another example. Again, we come back to the issue of global governance.

The declaration of Rebellion was beautifully written. It started with, ‘This is our darkest hour’. I sometimes think contemporary daily life desensitizes us about the threats we are facing. Technology seems to advance at a high pace. If living in a city, you will easily be overwhelmed by various kinds of goods. You will be immersed in a perfect life of materials. No urgent dangers are seen (a pandemic is an exception). Thus, it’s wise for the writers to start with ‘darkest hour’. The subtext is almost like this, ‘Hey, humans, wake up!’

The declaration continued. ‘Humanity finds itself embroiled in an event unprecedented in its history, one which immediately addressed, will catapult us further into the destruction of all we hold dear: this nation, its peoples, our ecosystem and the future generations to come.’ Climate change is obviously a threat to humanity. The declaration also points out how crisis connects with the most important thing in our life. Some may think that climate change is abstract. The declaration makes it more mundane.

In another paragraph: ‘The wilful complicity displayed by our government has shattered democracy and cast aside the common interest in favour of short-term gain and private profit.’ Democracy is being doubted deeply. It’s essential to point out the problem of democracy and imagine a better one. Then, what if the government is a failure? The declaration said, ‘We hereby declare the bonds of social contract to be null and void…..’ Citizens have the right to declare that the government does not represent them anymore.

I have much affinity with the declaration which really tackles the fundamental problem of climate change. The governments are problematic, and so we have to work together globally. Interestingly, if you replace the issue with ‘totalitarian/authoritarian vs. liberal’, you will find some of the main ideas of the declaration apply perfectly. We, humans, are at a crossroads. Don’t deny it.

The last sentences are moving, and I am sure Hong Kongers will have the same feeling. ‘We act in peace, with ferocious love of these lands in our hearts.’

‘We act on behalf of life.’

A threat to humanity

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play