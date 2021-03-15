China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, voted 2895:0 to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system, implying that any future elections in the city will no longer have any substantial meaning. Hong Kong is left completely ruled by “pro-Beijing patriots”. China’s deviation from the tide of democracy is overtly evident in the near-unanimous vote, with one abstention. The vote is seen as a death sentence for Hong Kong’s democracy, it is also set to push Taiwan even further from China.

In any democratic country, it is unlikely to have a vote of 2895:0 on any proposals. The reason is simple: There must be differences among delegates, and there must be different views among them except that every single individual is to vote like a robot. Such a move is definitely not a democratic vote where the minority is respected. Instead, it is an anti-democratic vote where the minority is silenced.

Principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” stifle the voice of the majority

Two years ago, more than 2 million Hong Kongers took to the street to protest against an extradition bill, showing the campaign was supported by the majority of the public. Last year, pan-democratic candidates gained control of 17 out of the city’s 18 district councils, another evidence that the majority of the public supported universal suffrage for the region’s Chief Executive and the Legislative Council.

A clear majority is in favor of the pro-democracy movement, but Beijing has imposed “patriots governing Hong Kong” to stifle the voice of the majority, undermining the city’s future elections to a ridiculous level in a way similar to the 2895:0 vote.

According to the resolution passed unanimously by NPC, the “Hong Kong People govern Hong Kong” under so-called “one country, two systems” is now replaced by “patriots govern Hong Kong”. The Electoral Committee, a body responsible for selecting the city’s chief executive, will be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500, with most new members considered Beijing loyalists. Candidates running for Chief Executive are required to secure 188 nominations, an increase from 150. And they will now have to further obtain at least 15 nominations from each of the five sectors, meaning more nominations from “patriotic members”. The number of Legislative Council (Legco) members is expanded from 70 to 90, including more seats for Beijing loyalists while directly-elected seats are reduced.

The change is intended to ensure only “compliant patriots” will be allowed to be Chief Executive, Legco members, and district councilors. If any disobedient pro-democracy candidates are elected to the Legislative Council, they will not be able to sway a floor vote. In fact, they don’t even have a chance to run for office in the future.

To make sure the new Legco will have a unanimous vote of 90:0, NPC Standing Committee introduced a powerful measure – a vetting committee, responsible for screening qualifications of candidates to run for office at all levels. Anyone that Beijing does not favor can be easily “disqualified” to participate in the election race.

Unanimous votes are against democracy

Given such a rigorous design, pro-democracy members are expected to be a dispensable minority in legislatures at all levels. Chief Executive will almost inevitably be perceived as Beijing’s puppet.

Hong Kong’s peaceful, rational and non-violent resistance inside parliament has come to an end. Many fear the new move will leave the opposition, particularly “the valiant”, no choice but to return to the street to seek a breakthrough.

Beijing has exhausted every way to change Hong Kong from “one country, two systems” to “one country, one system”. Following Beijing’s series of new restrictions, it is likely to see a vote of “90:0” in Legco. But China’s President Xi Jinping’s plan for Taiwan-style “one country, two systems” has immediately collapsed.

Despite Taiwan’s blue-green divide and rivalry, it will never return to a one-party dictatorship like what Hong Kong is doing -- “patriots governing Hong Kong”. Nor will its Legislative Yuan act like a rubber stamp, repeating an undemocratic vote of “113:0” to pass a law. Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong is fueling anti-China sentiment around the world. And for the people in Taiwan, they learn to cherish hard-won democracy.

