47 pro-democracy activists have been charged with conspiracy to commit subversion of power by taking part in the primary election under the National Security Law. So far, only 11 people, namely Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui, Clarisse Yeung, Mike Lam, Helena Wong, Tat Cheng, Michael Pang, Ricky Or, Kalvin Ho, Sze Tak-loy and Lee Yue-shun, have been granted bail. The time spent without seeing the light of day is perhaps very long. Apple Daily invites those outside the walls to turn their thoughts into letters, offering support in silence to those who have been imprisoned.

Gary,

It used to be very easy running into you on the street in Tseung Kwan O. Sometimes you were by yourself, sometimes with your wife, and when we came across each other, we would exchange pleasantries. Who would have thought that after the last time, there would be no next time?

Every new year was your chance to shine and show your skills. Seriously, your new year paintings are amazing and better than the ones sold locally. Once I saw a resident give you a picture of his/her pet, which you painted in a blink of an eye, and the crowd around you was astonished. The world is truly difficult to comprehend. A person who studied art had somehow become a councilor, and now somehow has to serve in prison.

Earlier, I saw a picture and laughed out loud. You were being taken to court from the reception center and made the “heart” gesture discreetly. There also seemed to be a subtle smile at the corner of your mouth... I think you were trying to make the people outside the walls less worried.

I don’t believe anyone would think that you are vain about looks, immaculate in appearance, or that you have aesthetic requirements as you studied art. Maybe because of this point, you are very meticulous about yourself. Even though you have no need to dress up in prison, I believe you will continue to work out and stay fit after reaching the age of 50. When you release, I will praise you in person and pre-order your Chinese brush painting for next year.

Your friend from Tseung Kwan O

Click here for Chinese version

