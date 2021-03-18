by Fong Yuen

The plan to “improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system has been advertised by the National People’s Congress (NPC) for some time and is now finally made official. It is inevitable due to the development of the current situation.

Having the backing of a powerful military and using the NPC as a tool, the CCP brashly set up rules against its own promise. The cruel political truth is Hongkongers cannot refuse the implementation of these rules. But if the CCP believes it would consolidate and stabilize its power. If it thinks it is a win-win situation (not both the CCP and Hongkongers win, but the CCP wins twice), it is probably the CCP’s wishful thinking.

Apparently, the CCP already has a thorough estimation of what price it has to pay to make such a decision, against the historical trend and people’s will. Anyone with some common sense will understand that the “price” would at least include these three aspects:

First of all, the CCP will never be able to reconcile with the Hongkongers. Its atrocious nature and deceptiveness have been completely exposed. The Hongkongers will no longer believe the CCP, no matter what it says and how many small incentives it offers to lure them. From now on, over 60% of Hong Kong citizens, mostly young people, will stand on the opposite side of the CCP and become its biggest worry.

The root of turmoil will forever be hidden among the untamed Hongkongers. When there is instability within the CCP due to domestic and external pressure, the first place of unrest will be Hong Kong. The fire of resistance will be burning in the hearts of generations of Hongkongers, who will demand the CCP to return the good life they have been deprived of persistently. That is one of the nightmares of the CCP.

Another nightmare is that there is no more “one country, two systems.” The political reality of Hong Kong has set up the strongest negative example for Taiwan. Dirty cops, evil laws, and fake elections have shown the Taiwanese the hypocritical nature of “one country, two systems.”

Hong Kong and Taiwan have a very close relationship and are in many ways relying on each other. Though separated by the Strait, 20 million Taiwanese are empathetic towards the Hongkongers. Even the pro-CCP Ma Ying-jeou lamented the death of “one country, two systems.” The road to peaceful reunification has come to an abrupt end.

Being the public enemy of the international community is the CCP’s third nightmare. Biden is planning to form an anti-China alliance. The EU was initially indecisive on its stance, but the national security law and fake elections from the CCP were the wake-up calls it needed. The G7 countries and EU have recently issued strong statements on the Hong Kong issue, through which, it seems, a large part of the crack between the U.S. and Europe has been repaired.

The western democratic countries will have no more fantasy on the CCP from now on, and the U.S. and Europe will have a common long-term strategy to safeguard the existence of universal value.

