by Fong Yuen

Tian Feilong, a scholar from the mainland, said there is “loyal garbage” in Hong Kong, which has upset the pro-Beijing camp. Ip Kwok-him then responded by saying Tian could also be “academic trash.” It is an ugly battle between garbage and trash, and the two are very much different from each other.

Calling the Hong Kong pro-Beijing camp “garbage” is not initiated by Tian for sure. When the pro-Beijing camp was the apple in the CCP’s eyes, an unimportant scholar would not have dared to say such a thing. In fact, “loyal garbage” sounds like something the CCP senior officials would say internally. It seems the CCP is ready to eliminate the pro-Beijing camp, and Tian knew it.

Ip felt insulted and lashed out. But nothing good will come out of it, considering his situation. It looks like he has not figured out how the CCP works politically despite having been a member of the NPCSC for years.

When the CCP took Hong Kong back, it used “one country, two systems” to lure Hongkongers to accept the Basic Law. Hong Kong would not be how it is now if the CCP adhered to the principle of “Hong Kong people govern Hong Kong” and genuinely only dealt with foreign affairs and national defense. But the CCP gradually intervened the Hong Kong governance, and the Hongkongers do not accept its dictatorship. As a result, conflicts were created.

It has been 23 years since Hong Kong “returned to the motherland.” It has had four Chief Executives, all of whom have brought Hong Kong disasters, one worse than the other. There was a large-scale anti-Article 23 demonstration during Tung Chee-hwa’s term; the “Hong Kong independence” idea and “Occupy Central” began when CY Leung was in office; Carrie Lam triggered the anti-ELAB movement. In hindsight, only Donald Tsang is less of a “garbage.” He even led Hong Kong out of the financial turmoil. His “Act Now” campaign, though, was seen as a comedy show.

The CCP thought Hong Kong would run according to its will once it swapped Chris “Fat Pang” Patten to the “old man” Tung. But it did not realize Tung took office alone. He cannot handle the heavy government machine left by British Hong Kong, a machine assembled with old British Hong Kong parts, still operated with old rules and regulations and resisted the new government. “Old man” Tung then introduced the Principal Officials Accountability System (POAS) and recruited his allies externally to control different policy bureau. But the outcome was still far from satisfactory.

There is resistance from the administrative officers internally, and there are conflicts with interest groups such as the real estate sector and local power from the New Territories outside the government. In addition to the local pro-CCP groups trying to interfere, the Chief Executive’s hands are tied. Apart from the contradiction of essential values between Hongkongers and the CCP, the various long-standing, difficult questions within the pro-Beijing camp also contributed to the unrest of Hong Kong.

As the situation in Hong Kong was worsening, the CCP had to intervene but was heavily restricted. You can imagine how it has enraged the leader. When Lam took office, not only has she not done any good work, but she created an anti-ELAB movement for the CCP to “enjoy.” It was the outcome of the wicked collaboration of Lam and Wang Zhimin. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office knew about it but overlooked it. Consequently, Wang got the boot, and Zhang Xiaoming was demoted. You can’t say the CCP is being unfair. Xi Jinping once complained and said, “whoever caused troubles, deal with them themselves!” Xi would not be able to release his anger if not calling Lam “garbage.”

The CCP has suffered a huge loss because of Hong Kong: the total write-off of “one country, two systems,” Taiwan drifts further away from the grasp. It has a terrible international outlook and is surrounded by strong enemies. If the Hong Kong government officials and pro-Beijing campers are not “garbage,” then there will be no garbage in the world.

The draconian national security law has isolated the CCP from the world. It has “improved” the electoral system and “perfected” the true face of its fake democracy. The CCP has to take its frustration out on someone. Who can be a better “punchbag” than the Hong Kong pro-Beijing camp? To put “loyal” before “garbage” is already more than respectful.

The “trash” is the son, but the “garbage” is in the end just a nephew. The difference between “trash” and “garbage” lies in the distance between the legitimacy of the bloodlines.

Rita Fan previously said that “one country, two systems” only means the economic system and the system of financial opening-up, but not the political system. Even the CCP could not take this nonsense, and Fan is, from head to toe, “garbage.” Ip Kwok-him did not study history and has no idea how brutal the CCP is when getting rid of localism. With such retarded political sense, he could also only be included in the “loyal garbage” category.

With the national security law in hand and an “improved” Hong Kong electoral system, the CCP will soon begin to “take care” of the government structure. First, allegedly there would be an exchange training program for the mainland and Hong Kong government officials, then there is mandatory oath-taking for the government employees. The CCP will transform the Hong Kong government with the mainland officialdom culture to straighten out future Hong Kong governing policy.

Recently, the government has started to regulate the real estate sector and restricting the local power from the New Territories. Power struggles within the pro-Beijing camp frequently cause issues, the Hong Kong pro-democratic camp is at its low point, and the fight between the Hong Kong and mainland pro-CCP groups has already heated up. From now on, the “trash” fights against the “garbage,” “rubbish against rubbish.” Weighted down by so much junk, I cannot bear to look at how far Hong Kong will continue to fall.

Click here for Chinese version

