The first Sino-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue after U.S. President Joe Biden took office was filled with a strong smell of gunpowder and eventually broke out in discord before the cameras. The most surprising thing was that Politburo member Yang Jiechi opened his remarks with a sudden outburst of rage, spending nearly 17 minutes criticizing the American democratic system and human rights, and angrily denouncing the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken among others. “The United States is not qualified to speak to China from a position of strength,” “The Chinese will not accept this,” “Have we not suffered enough already at the hands of Westerners?” The firmness of the attitude and the vehemence of the language reportedly surprised Blinken and others.

Yang Jiechi certainly knew that doing so would compromise diplomatic etiquette and damage China’s international image, and yet why did he still do it? Because this was a show for the domestic audience or even just for Xi Jinping. As long as Xi Jinping wants to see it and is satisfied with the performance, this class of diplomats will have to do exactly that.

In the Chinese Communist diplomatic system, Yang Jiechi was a well-known pro-U.S. faction, has always maintained a moderate stance, has been chummy with the U.S. dignitaries since the George Bush era, and was the most important figure in Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao era to handle U.S. relations. However, it was precisely because of his gentle approach and pro-Americanism that his diplomatic strategy has become an anachronism and even an original sin in today’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP). And what can he do to clear his name? Yang decided to put on a show at the world’s most anticipated diplomatic event between China and the U.S., transforming himself into a wolf warrior with full ammunition, not only to demonstrate his dramatic change from being pro-U.S. to anti-U.S. but also to put into practice Xi Jinping’s important words on viewing the world on an equal footing!

Taking this opportunity to show how China is seeing eye to eye with the world provided a huge amount of international exposure. Moreover, such outrage against the U.S. Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor did not display a mindset of equality but even contempt for the U.S.? When even the U.S. can be viewed as equal, other countries that are of less importance will also be regarded as equal or simply invisible.

Sure enough, Chinese state media and the social media at home applauded Yang Jiechi’s harsh opening remarks! For the rest of the world, that was a score. As the CCP’s official mouthpiece roared with approval and Chinese netizens were as excited as though they had been given a Sinovac vaccine, it was clear that Yang Jiechi had placed the right bet.

Whether it was Wang Yi, who was originally gentle and elegant but suddenly lashed out at a Canadian female reporter for asking arrogant questions a few years ago in Canada, or Yang Jiechi, who suddenly reprimanded high-level U.S. officials today. They were all about performing for Beijing’s leaders and domestic netizens, and they all wanted to show their style of wolf warriors in order to demonstrate their fighting power and their unrelenting efforts to protect national interests. As for whether the performance was too dramatic, whether it would worsen the relationship between China and the U.S., and whether the international perception would be unfavorable, these were not their considerations. The only thing they had to do was to deliver the script written by the leaders themselves. The audience and the judges are all at home, not in the international media nor in the international community. Besides, it was known before this meeting that both sides were not likely to make concessions and the meeting would not be fruitful, so what does it matter if the Americans were offended?!

You can say that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has become a training institute for performing arts. Whoever reads the dialogues “China cannot be humiliated,” “We will fight to the end” and “Lift the stone and smash our own feet” beautifully, and plays the anti-American, anti-Canada, anti-Australian and anti-Japanese role exceptionally well, will be promoted to a higher rank!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

