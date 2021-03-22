A viral image of an expat lady bringing her glass of wine down her building in Mid-Levels to get tested for Covid seems to paint a picture of the reality we live in in HK. Like many coming across that Facebook page, I found humor in that photo. But moments later, it hit me hard that what the ethnic minorities or the South Asian community experienced months ago didn’t, or couldn’t anyway, show any humor. We were like in a reality show that the public could gaze into our world - everyday struggles in poverty, sub-standard housing and daily segregation.

Then came the outbreak at the Ursus Fitness frequented by western expatriates who have been the super spreaders of the virus recently. There was some criticism of the expat community, but it was nowhere near the onslaught made and slurs cast on the South Asian ethnic minorities out of xenophobia.

A social worker and an anti-racism advocate, I do not wish to see racism, but I do see how different the ways the expats and South Asians are treated in this city day and night!

Some expatriate parents were so vocal and scrutinized the quarantine policy after their children were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case and ordered to be quarantined. Some of the isolation orders were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun, the confirmed cases of which have grown to 122, while others were concerned in a playgroup session held by the Baumhaus in Wan Chai last Tuesday. I couldn’t imagine the South Asian community having such a platform in similar situations. We just don’t have that kind of influence in the society like many expats do.

In another example, more than 4,800 people signed a petition launched a couple of days ago calling on the government to allow home quarantine for younger people. Again this was led by many expats. In stark contrast, the ethnic minorities have to even struggle for basic stuff like food, as evidenced by the fact that they were provided with even pork sandwiches upon arrival at the Fo Tan quarantine site last year. There is no petition and not much public outcry against the plight they are in, not to mention media attention. It really shows a side of HK where double standards exist. We live in a divided society that doesn’t always run fair and square.

I couldn’t imagine an underprivileged South Asian coming down from his/her flat with a glass of wine or having a platform or a say in the matter during the lockdowns in Jordan months ago. I can only imagine criticism of someone poor having a drink.

I think the expatriate community can do better instead of only crying foul when it affects them, we should be more unified in matters that affect all walks of life and sections of the society. If you think quarantine facilities are of poor quality for you, you should also voice out for others. You should show more concern for the society as a whole, be involved in local issues, and take more ownership of this city you also call home.

The more collective responsibility for and duty to HK we have, especially in these very challenging pandemic times, the more we can advance our quality of living together in unity.

We are all ethnic minorities in HK. But most importantly we are all Hong Kongers and this city needs unity now more than ever. Take the lead!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

