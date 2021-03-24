47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, only 11 of them, including Lawrence Lau Wai Chung, Hendick Lui Chi Hang, Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying, Mike Lam King-nam, Helena Wong Pik-wan, Cheng Tat-hung, Michael Pang Cheuk-kei, Ricky Or Yiu-lam, Ho Kai-ming, Sze Tak Loy and Lee Yue-shun, have been remanded on bail. As the days without sunlight may seem to be never-ending, Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Chi-fung：

I have recently watched Attack on Titan in my spare time (just because of you). Thrilling and unexpected, it’s really good. No wonder you lauded it so much, and told people not to be a spoiler. (But I haven’t finished it yet when writing this letter, hence having no idea about the ending at this moment.)

You like Eren Yeagerd most, the protagonist, don’t you? He is not my cup for he is always having doubt about himself. Mikasa Ackerman is my favorite character who is so cool(the red scarf looks really good on her). But it doesn’t quite make sense that she fight tens of titans alone. What’s the point putting in other fighters? Well, at the end of the day, it is fictional. Erwin Smith is also good. He is smart.

Updates on your life in prison have been less than before of late, so an idea of telling you in “Letter from home to the 47” that someone is also a fan of Attack on Titan came up in my mind(pretty late though). It is quite exhausting to live like Eren, who is fighting days and nights. A rest is needed sometimes.

I won’t write to tell you the ending even after I finish it because you can watch it yourself for sure. I hope other fans of Attack on Titan will write to share their viewpoints with you. (Note: Letters to Chi-fung can be mailed to PO Box 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office, Kowloon.)

“A person who can’t give up anything can’t change anything.” I grasp it.

EE, fan of Attack on Titan

