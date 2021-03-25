47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, only 11 of them, including Lawrence Lau Wai Chung, Hendick Lui Chi Hang, Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying, Mike Lam King-nam, Helena Wong Pik-wan, Cheng Tat-hung, Michael Pang Cheuk-kei, Ricky Or Yiu-lam, Ho Kai-ming, Sze Tak Loy and Lee Yue-shun, have been remanded on bail. As the days without sunlight may seem to be never-ending, Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Having dug out a picture the other day taken with you in front of Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, which is reminiscent of bygones, I wonder if you still recollect the trip. Ushered by you, a glutton indeed, I dined in restaurants with a human touch, imbibed booze with the craftsman’s spirit in it. Experience of the charm of the culture is till vivid today. Recalling all these, I have this poetry at my fingertips for you.

Thoughts come up to mind tonight in the springtime.

Comrades drank a toast to each other while confiding about aspirations; the cloud-reaching heroism was unparalleled.

When will we go on a trip together again?

Harboring a belief, I know we would choose the same route if we were given a second chance, despite the path overgrown with brambles. As far as I know, you are considerate of everyone. In moments of haste or in seasons of danger, you cleave to the same virtue. Today, you are still telling others not to get disheartened, and that tomorrow will be better! Right, an educated gentleman cannot but be resolute and have lofty aspiration, for he has taken up a hefty responsibility and a long course. As both of us believe in hopes, and that tomorrow will be better, let’s make an appointment that we go on a trip together when we meet again!

Wai

March 23, 2021

Click here for Chinese version

