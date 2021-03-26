47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, only 11 of them, including Lawrence Lau Wai Chung, Hendick Lui Chi Hang, Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying, Mike Lam King-nam, Helena Wong Pik-wan, Cheng Tat-hung, Michael Pang Cheuk-kei, Ricky Or Yiu-lam, Ho Kai-ming, Sze Tak Loy and Lee Yue-shun, have been remanded on bail. As the days without sunlight may seem to be never-ending, Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Long Hair(Leung Kwok-hung)：

Since teaming up with you more than ten years ago, we have been witnessing changes in social movements in Hong Kong. You usually dismiss criticisms of protests for being too radical at first and not radical enough later on as “a waste of time”. For so many years, even amidst chaotic political disputes, you have been persevering in speaking up for the underprivileged, yet not for votes. In fact, what you have been doing have been appreciated by a lot of people out there.

Your struggles over the past decades have inspired generations to participate in social movements and be concerned about the society, which you may not have been aware of. Even though they might not consent to what you have been aspiring after, you have at least made them move one step ahead. I am convinced you have heard the saying, “Since I was a child, I’ve been seeing you…”, many times. Actually, more than ten years ago, I still put on my suit and went to work like a walking dead. Do I owe you a debt of gratitude for the predicament I am now in?

What Hong Kong has become today has broken a lot of people’s hearts, but perhaps this is what the city is destined to go through. Thoroughly suppressed and thrown in jail, you are still worried about others more than yourself, which makes me pretty fed up. What I want to tell you is you can save it for we will keep on speaking up for the voiceless out there. What’s most important for you is to keep yourself in good condition for you are not young anymore. Even if you are remanded on bail, you are qualified for enjoying the “concessionary fare of $2 per trip for the elderly”, which you took part in fighting for.

Let’s go on a demonstration for the underprivileged after you are released.

Man-yuen

