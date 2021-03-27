Indicted for taking part in primaries for the pro-democracy camp on a charge of violating the National Security Law, Ventus Lau Wing-hong is brought to trial for the 7.1 riot yesterday. His girlfriend Emilia Wong Yue-kiu makes public his letter written in jail.

What I want to tell all of you out there is as follows:

On a prisoners’ van to court, I will see buildings familiar to me and long queues of people at bus stops. Those ordinary sights to which I was accustomed have turned into remarkably absorbing and engrossing scenes. I will spare no effort memorizing every tableau, lest I might not be able to make them out one day.

Despite losing freedom for the time being, I have no remorse about experiencing the events of historic importance. The only thing I would regret is I did not do well enough. The indelible memory is a sea of lights from cell phones of Hong Kong people’s in a rally in Central, which is the most beautiful Hong Kong night scene I have ever seen.

Today I have simply taken up a different post – someone denied bail in custody. Even so, receiving letters from all of you, and seeing comments passed on by Emilia, I do not feel lonely. I have described assemblies in Hong Kong as “peaceful, rational and graceful”. “Being graceful” is a kind of demeanor that is a concoction of strength and gentleness; “being graceful” is a kind of temperament neither overbearing nor servile. Encountering all the nonsense and barbarism around, Hong Kong people do not have to crack the hard nuts head-on, nor do they have to belittle themselves. What it takes to reveal your superiority over them is just being graceful.

Don’t give up on Hong Kong!

VL

