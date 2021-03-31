47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, only 11 of them have been remanded on bail. Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Elder sis Carol:

Can you guess who I am? I used to say hello to you at 7:30 on Wednesdays on D100, calling you “Elder sis Carol” at top volume, but it’s hardly possible to do such a simple thing now. I am looking forward to saying hello to you again when paying a visit to you in Luohu. I’m really being in the queue right now!

I love to call you like I’m a younger sis PA for it feels friendly. You are an “extraordinary activist” in the political and labor movement arena, always speaking out on the firmest demand in the sweetest voice(an emoji of heart-shaped eyes). Regardless of how bad the situation was, you and the other host, Ah Ting, would accompany us till the end of every program. You are the best companion for an audience. It’s a shame that a peaceful, rational, non-violent and foul-language free person like you who aspires to reconcile conflicts with dialogues are put behind bars…(no one should be imprisoned for his/her political beliefs or actions beyond any doubt)

You have said that you want anyone coming to see you to bring a joke along to share with you. Let me tell you something even more hilarious than a joke! A bunch of “loyal trash” went for inoculation the other day. An online media outlet reported that Kwok Wai-keung and Vincent Cheng Wing-shun stood in reporters’ way to prevent them from taking pictures. “Kwok Wai-keung, step aside. Are you transparent or what? Hey, you,” so yelled a reporter. Other reporters also asked Cheng to keep away from people’s path. When he responded with “What?”, a reporter shouted at him: “Get the heck off my way.” Do you feel better after reading this? Did you burst into laughter? Well done, photo reporters!

We can only find joy in sorrows during tough times. People outside the walls have to live life to the fullest every day as well!

Laura

