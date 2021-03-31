As we rapidly approach Good Friday, when Catholics around the world remember the crucifixion of Christ, it is impossible not to perceive striking similarities in what we are witnessing in the world today.

Much like those lining the streets of Jerusalem on Palm Sunday in Jesus’ time, we have the honor of bearing witness to a growing number of courageous individuals standing up to the powers that be for a better and freer world. A world based on universal principles of the rule of law and human rights. Values enshrined with the sole purpose of protecting all and guaranteeing the pursuit of happiness. Not to be bent to the will of those clinging avidly to their selfish exertion of power. Always at the ready with hands soaked in blood to crush the body, soul and spirit of any one challenger.

And once again, it is the middle-men that enable the latter to continue playing their dirty game. Pontius Pilate today incarnated in the high-level politicians and the big brands that choose to turn a blind eye, well-knowing that in washing their hands of the sins of others, they are actively complicit in their crimes against humanity.

I hope religious readers will allow me the analogy, when I state that this Good Friday my prayers will be with the millions of Uyghurs and Tibetans detained and enslaved, with the humble barefoot lawyers in China trying to aid their fellow man at the risk of persecution, with Hong Kong’s brave youngsters languishing away in solitary prison, with Michaels Spavor and Kovrig paying the price for a power-hungry dragon at war with a world of set values.

Yet my thoughts will be firmly on our modern-day Pontius Pilates. And while we weep for the families torn apart and the lives destroyed, we should use this Easter Holiday to come together and send them a firm message: No More!

There can be no more patience for your wilful ignorance of mass human suffering. Some of you have not yet purged yourselves of your past crimes of complicity and are here yet again selling yourselves out to the newest slave-master. No More!

Some of you have sold us an endless slew of messages expressing ‘grave concern’, yet have too often chosen to act in the opposite direction or to remain silent in the face of a direct attack on enshrined values both abroad and at home. No More!

You bring unbearable shame on all of us.

We have no need for your messages of consolation or remembrance, when your actions enable a blood-lusty regime to expand its scope of oppression around the world. We will not need you to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day with us next July 18, when you do nothing to free those incarnating his spirit around the world today.

Twenty-seven years the time he spent in prison. Twenty-seven years before he was freed and erected to an international symbol for freedom and righteousness. That is not the fate heroes like Joshua Wong or Andy Li vie for. That is not the fate we wish on any of them, though God knows they deserve all the glory in the world.

That is not the fate anyone can wish on the lost children of Xinjiang, forcefully separated from their mothers and fathers who live – if they get to live – in anguish every day, as is the case of Uyghur refugee Kadier Mireban in Italy.

You, dear Executive at VolksWagen or Hugo Boss. You, dear President of the European Commission Von der Leyen. You all have children, parents or friends. You must know the feeling of despair when the life or happiness of a loved one is in peril. This Good Friday, this Easter, do not turn a blind eye. Spare a moment of your time to feel the despair of others and stand up with us in saying ‘No More’!

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

