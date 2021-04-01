Amid mounting diplomatic tensions with the EU, the UK, the US and Canada, Beijing has once again drummed up anti-Western nationalism as a weapon to defend the regime’s repressive rule in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The latest Maoist-style strategy was implemented through a top-down mass mobilization campaign, targeting overseas fashion brands that dare to openly distance themselves from Xinjiang cotton, whose production is linked to forced labor camps masqueraded as vocational education and training centers in the Region and other provinces in China.

The nationalistic campaign kicked off soon after the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division accused H&M in a series of Weibo posts of smearing China with lies while making money out of its lucrative consumer market. In 2019, the Swedish retailer operates some 500 stores in China, generating US$1.26 billion in sales. Soon, the Weibo posts spread virally through Chinese social media sites while the state’s propaganda machine was set in full motion. State-controlled broadcaster CCTV claimed, during its primetime nightly news simulcast, that the alphabets ‘H’ and ‘M’ of the brand’s name should from now on stand for ‘huang miu,’ or ridiculous. Two Chinese celebrities wasted no time before severing collaboration with the brand. Oddly, the attack on H&M was nothing but a belated one as the accusation was based entirely on a statement made almost half a year ago by the brand over its pledge to exclude forced labor from its supply chains.

What’s even odder was the almost instant disappearance of H&M’s online presence in China, with its store locations deleted from web mapping services, its mobile application removed from mainland mobile app stores and its entire stock of merchandise pulled from major virtual marketplaces. All happened overnight with no trace of an imprint, as if the world’s second largest fashion brand were never to exist in the tightly-controlled Chinese cyberspace before. In a sense, the practice of wiping out records from public archives is reminiscent of the communist way of erasing images of purged political figures from historical photographs.

In addition to online boycotting, the nationalistic campaign also extended to H&M’s physical stores where, on one occasion, a middle-aged man was seen giving a “patriotic” lesson in an unfriendly way to a female shopper who was trying on a pair of high heels in the brand’s Chongqing store. In Chengdu, a gigantic H&M’s sign was taken off from the exterior of a shopping mall. Aside from H&M, a handful of international brands, from Adidas to Zara, fell victim to boycotting calls initiated by state-backed nationalist tabloid Global Times for their critical remarks about Xinjiang cotton.

China exported US$14.1 billion worthy of cotton in 2019, corresponding to 26.6 percent of total global exports. Since last year, international brands have already ceased sourcing cotton from Xinjiang whose cotton production accounts for 86 percent of the total in China. With the ongoing movement of anti-Western nationalism, international brands are left with no choice but to expedite relocating their entire supply chains to other countries such as India, Bangladesh and Vietnam. Who’s going to absorb the bales of unsold Xinjiang cotton?

Supreme leader Xi Jinping’s “dual circulation” strategy may come to the timely rescue of Xinjiang cotton. The ground-breaking strategy is meant to offset the impacts of deglobalization and anti-China protectionism by placing more emphasis on domestic production, distribution and consumption (internal circulation) while opening China’s door more widely to engage foreign investments (external circulation). According to Xi, external circulation would support internal circulation although hardly anyone knows the mechanism by which the two circulations intertwine to generate economic benefits, if any. Nevertheless, it is perfect timing for Xi to put his “dual circulation” strategy into action to resolve the Xinjiang cotton crisis.

Dr Jack Kwan is a MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.

