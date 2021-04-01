Just when the de-escalation of US-China tensions was deemed almost impossible after the frosty meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries in Alaska, US President Joe Biden said in his first press conference that the US is “not looking for confrontation with China”. After that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted that the US would not hold China to account for the Covid-19 pandemic. The US has once again shown a softer stance on China. What is going on here?

In my opinion, we have to look back at the US-China talks in Alaska. As we are all aware, the decision of holding the high-level diplomatic meeting between the US and China was confirmed during a two-hour call between Biden and Xi Jinping. In other words, it was made in a rush. While the minutes of the phone conversation were not made public, I believe it is likely that Xi Jinping took the initiative in arranging such a meeting. It must have been so not only because China was more willing to test the other side after a new US government had been sworn into office, but also because of the peculiarity of China repeatedly elevating the meeting to the level of a “strategic dialogue” before it took place and the US repeatedly denying it.

After a month in office, the new US administration was faced with a tangled web of issues to handle. As a new team had just taken up the reins of the US State Department and the policy on China is a major issue, it was unnecessary to hold a high-level meeting with such haste. After the Alaska talks ended on a sour note, an anonymous White House insider was quoted by the US media as saying that “it does not seem wise now to have rushed into the meeting”, showing disagreements on the meeting within the US government.

From Blinken’s shock at the unexpected aggression of Yang Jiechi, it can be seen that the US was not well-prepared for the meeting. Thus, it can be surmised that the US-China meeting was a request from Xi Jinping on the phone call, and Biden found it embarrassing to decline the request and therefore agreed to it. As officials under the President, Blinken and Jake Sullivan had no choice but to take on the task nevertheless even though they were not well-prepared. Hence the embarrassing outcome of the Alaska talks.

A dovish President with a relatively hawkish team

If that was true, it points to two problems. First, the US has not fully decided on the tone for the policy towards China. It is a delicate balancing act to continue the Trump administration’s hardline stance towards the CCP while demonstrating differences with the Trump administration. It also takes time to put in place a new set of policies. The inconsistency between the US’s confrontational stance in the Alaska meeting and the subsequent softer approach demonstrated by US high-ranking officials reveals that the US is not yet ready. All in all, the major issue concerning the national interests between the US and China is trade, while controversies over human rights constitute only superficial and traditional confrontation. The outcome of the Alaska meeting might not be any guide for projecting the new framework of the new US administration’s policies toward China.

Second, US President Biden has a personal relationship with Xi Jinping. During his campaign, he said that “China is not a threat, but a competitor.” It is therefore not surprising that he inclines to the de-escalation of US-China relations in general. Such consistency was on display when he stressed once again that he “is not looking for confrontation with China” a few days ago. But the diplomatic team he appointed, comprising Secretary of State Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and especially Kurt Campbell, the White House’s Asia coordinator who is a veteran of dealing with China, may have a sharper view of China than President Biden.

In recent years, the so-called bipartisan consensus in Washington on the issue of China has been taken to the level of the White House National Security Council and the US State Department. This can be seen at the moment Blinken took office, when he recognized his predecessor Mike Pompeo’s description of an “ethnic genocide” in Xinjiang. In other words, while the president tends to be dovish in terms of China policies, the team responsible for executing the policies towards China is more hawkish. In the future, the new framework of the US policies towards China will depend on the interactions between the leader and his team, which is actually quite similar to what it was like in the Trump era.

(Wang Dan, founder of the think tank Dialogue China.)

