The controversy surrounding Xinjiang cotton can be traced back to the time when the Xinjiang issue drew widespread attention in late 2019. Since then, many foreign brands have been worried that their products cannot make their way into the US if the products involve the use of Xinjiang cotton. Even when manufacturers subject their fabric suppliers to standard compliance reviews, their foreign brand clients still make sure they cut ties with Xinjiang cotton together with the brands.

“Six months ago, we had brands that forced us to sign an agreement proving we don’t use Xinjiang cotton,” a garment manufacturer with a production plant in mainland China told me. More than a year later, a bunch of well-known foreign brands have come under savage criticism by the media in mainland China. Many manufacturers are baffled.

From the look of things, China is having the upper hand at the moment. Amid a barrage of criticism from keyboard warriors, many Chinese netizens, some artistes in the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and online shopping platforms have toughened their position and decided to boycott those foreign brands. All of a sudden, patriotic sentiments are vastly magnified. Nevertheless, while foreign countries rely on China, China also relies on overseas markets in the cotton trade and garment production.

China, the US and India are the world’s three biggest cotton producers, and China is also the world’s largest consumer of cotton. Nonetheless, China has a supply shortage in cotton and has to rely on imports, mainly from the US. Will Beijing also toughen its stance like its Chinese compatriots and boycott imported cotton? Will they insist on using cotton made in China only, creating a thoroughly “internal circulation” so that it can be self-sufficient?

In recent years, many garment manufacturers have moved their production to Southeast Asian countries that have lower costs, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh and Vietnam. However, many high-quality clothing products are still made in China, which has more sophisticated production techniques. Shenzhou International (2313), for example, is a mainland company that manufactures products for foreign sports brands such as Nike and Adidas. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, its annual sales revenue from Europe, the US and Japan accounted for 70 percent of the group’s total revenue. Some manufacturers worry that if foreign brands also toughen their stance and stop placing orders on Chinese firms, wouldn’t that amount to China playing with fire and ending up burning itself? When that happens, would mainland Chinese brands be capable of keeping the whole supply chain alive?

While Chinese consumers are currently full of confidence, some garment factories are worried that their foreign clients will stop placing orders. That would deal another blow to the manufacturers after they have been forced to sign agreements related to Xinjiang cotton. Whether there is forced labor in Xinjiang could be just a cover, when in fact the entire cotton production chain and consumers have become pawns for different countries in a wider contest. Among those involved in procurement, trade or retail, who will be the ultimate losers? Future business results of different companies and related data will provide an answer to that.

