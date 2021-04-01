On Monday afternoon, I received a text message from RTHK’s production team saying “RTHK Talk Show” of this season would be subject to RTHK management’s “review”. Before that, the show’s production team had been making plans on the content and guests of the new season. Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding RTHK, everybody has been wondering how long the program can last. So, I was not surprised when I got the text message.

The suppression on RTHK did not come overnight. In the eyes of the pro-establishment camp, the public broadcaster is one that “uses government money to criticize the government”. Unlike commercial broadcasters, which are driven by self-interest, public broadcasters give top priority to public interest. To voice opinions, one inevitably has to be critical of the regime. But in Hong Kong today, many people with vested interests are at the mercy of the regime. Instead of pointing the finger of blame at RTHK, it is fairer to say the problem regarding RTHK lies in Hong Kong itself, and what is going on at RTHK is just a reflection of the problem.

In many places around the world, public broadcasters are subsidized by governments, which respect the broadcasters’ editorial independence as they are aware that is the only way to make sure broadcasters’ objectives are fulfilled. Likewise, there are official investigation agencies that inspect alleged government corruption, as well as official audit agencies that evaluate the operations of government departments. No one ever blames such agencies for “using government money to criticize the government”. The job of a government is to serve the people, and so is the job of public broadcasters.

Unfortunately, it seems the Hong Kong government and the pro-establishment camp do not understand such a fundamental principle of governance. Rather, they are imposing various restrictions on RTHK. Over the past decades, the old tower of RTHK has never been given a facelift, and application for government funding to construct a new tower has been rejected. Some RTHK employees joked that RTHK would get public funding one day when some government official visited RTHK and got hit by a falling slab of concrete. When the government took back ATV’s broadcasting license, a TV channel was freed and taken over by RTHK, which then found itself having to create more programs. However, the broadcaster has not been given more resources. Left with no choice, RTHK decided to record several programs in one studio and the props were moved around different programs, making RTHK possibly the most efficient government department.

“RTHK Talk Show” was born at a time when RTHK started to face the said problem. Good creative work is always costly. Compared to hiring full-time production staff to do research and write scripts, it is much cheaper to invite some guests to a TV program and pay them some transport allowances. Yet despite having few resources, the “RTHK Talk Show” team have managed to produce well-received episodes. The management should have applauded them.

The majority of the guest presenters have a teaching position at a local university and can only help produce the show as guests, but they cherish the opportunity to take part in the program. After all, what is the point of academics keeping their knowledge within the ivory tower even though universities are said to be a bastion of knowledge? It is a rare opportunity for academics to be able to debate issues in public. Before each episode, we spend a lot of time discussing the program, hoping that the content we deliver is substantial and interesting at the same time.

The topics covered by the several episodes that I presented in the past year include the sociology of railway transportation, the history of public housing estates, cultural studies, the interaction between technology and society, the migrant community and social changes. Most of the time, we discussed the social phenomena from an academic point of view and our aim was to add depth to existing discussions in society. No partisan prejudice was involved. Rather, the discussions echoed RTHK’s mission of promoting “openness to cultural diversity” and “serving the public”.

Review by the layman

As far as the program content is concerned, I would say we have been academically rigorous - at least in the episodes I was involved in. Different well-respected academic points of view were taken into account. When mentioning non-mainstream viewpoints, we might introduce them by using the phrase “some school of thought holds that”, to let the audience know that there are different perspectives in the academic circle. To be sure, when introducing those viewpoints, we made sure to be academically rigorous. For example, if I talk about the sun rising in the east and you force me to also say “there are also some people who hold that the sun rises in the west”, I wouldn’t agree. That has nothing to do with being balanced.

Does the program have any political inclination? Well, it depends on how one understands the word “politics”. Knowledge is the basis of freedom. If you believe freedom is something human society should yearn for, public broadcasters should have the obligation to promote the popularizing of knowledge. There is nothing debatable here. But if you don’t believe man should be free, then the debating and dissemination of knowledge is a form of rebellion. Based on this premise, if we are accused of promoting certain political ideas in the program, we can only plead guilty.

I am in charge of the night about social science. That, on the face of it, is most relevant to what is going on in society among all five episodes each week. But then all the topics discussed in the show are in one way or another related to what is happening around us. For literature, many literary works reflect current issues. History is another theme of the program, and the plights facing people in ancient times were often similar to the challenges we are dealing with today. And then there is science. Throughout history, different scientific inventions have had an impact on modern society in countless ways. As for philosophy, thinking per se is the biggest enemy of autocracy.

As “RTHK Talk Show” is made with public money, I am willing to have the program supervised. But I can hardly understand why a program dominated by academic debates should be “reviewed” by a group of management executives. Even though the program is still allowed to continue, what makes these executives think they are capable of “reviewing” it? What criteria will the review be based on? Alas, having the layman lead people with experience in a given industry is the status quo of Hong Kong today.

（Leung Kai-chi, commentator）

