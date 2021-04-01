Winter Olympics is the sporting event I look most forward to as figure skating is my favorite sport. I grew up looking up to Yuna Kim, the Korean gold medallist, hoping that I might one day be as good as her. I cried when Mao Asada slipped in her short program and Yuna Kim lost in the Winter Olympics in Sochi—this is how much I love watching the Winter Olympics.

In spite of the love I have for winter sports, the Winter Olympics 2022 deserves to be boycotted. As the World Uyghur Congress put it, it is ‘genocide Olympics’.

In an article, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach from Germany, warned against turning the International Olympic Games into “a marketplace for all kinds of demonstrations”. But the truth is the Olympics has never been a pure sporting event, but always been political - in 1976, 32 African countries boycotted the Olympics in protest against New Zealand’s policy of maintaining sporting relations with South Africa; the US and the USSR also boycotted the 1980 and 1984 Olympics hosted by their rival during the Cold War.

Hosting the Games in Beijing helps legitimize Beijing’s genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and bolsters the CCP regime. The sufferings of Uyghurs in East Turkistan contribute to the economic success of China, participators in the game will be indirectly benefiting from it.

Currently in East Turkistan, it is more than just force labor that is taking place in those so-called ‘re-education camps’, what is going on inside is the systematic sexual abuse of Uighur women. Rape or sexual abuses in the camps are not a single event, but systematic sexual assaults on a large scale tacitly sanctioned within the camps. Some Han-Chinese men even pay for beautiful young female prisoners, and when these women are returned to their cells, they are threatened not to tell anyone what has happened, and some of those taken away will never return, those returned suffer from mental traumas. Every once in a while, women in the re-education camps are subjected to unspecified medical examinations, given “vaccines” that cause nausea and numbness, forcibly fitted with artificial contraceptives or directly sterilized, and beaten if they do not cooperate.

Denying the fact of Beijing conducting a genocide, and denying how the impacted communities feel about Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics is cruel. To stand in solidarity with all those who are being oppressed, we should at least make sure a diplomatic boycott will take place, even if a full boycott is not possible.

The acts of Beijing have been considered as ‘genocide’ by other countries. The people who are suffering should not be ignored. The Winter Olympics is not happening in a political vacuum, but a real world where Uyghurs are being abused, and Beijing is benefiting from the abuses. Are countries and the international community just going to stand by or pretend that nothing is happening and take part in the Winter Olympics in 2022? I do not feel like I can enjoy watching the sports while acknowledging what is happening there.

The issue is not about ‘conflicting views’ existing among countries as IOC Vice-President Pound so nicely put it, there is no room for a middle course. Either you are an accomplice by turning a blind eye to the dire straits that we are in, or you stand up for the values of freedom and democracy you hold dear.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play