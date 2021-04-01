For every letter from prison that I read, the words from the silent cells would linger in my head. Melancholic at times, otherwise profound. I wanted to respond to them one by one, but simply could not bring myself to pick up the pen. And then sits another heartrending letter on my desk before me.

For every visit to the prison, it would take up a large part of the day. Yet it is simpler than responding to the letters. In the short visit, greetings are exchanged, and I encourage the other person to keep reading and running. 15 minutes go by too quickly. Yet they are facing either prosecution under the National Security Law, or for their involvement in violent protests, with the date of the trials undecided. There is no prediction of how much longer they will spend in jail. With my limited experience in jail, I simply do not know what words to write on a piece of blank paper that would make them feel better. On the contrary, it is their belief amidst distress that inspires me.

On every minivan ride to Stanley Prison, I would pass by the most beautiful residences along the way. I thought to myself, the views of the sea from their terraces must be a seemingly very beautiful Hong Kong. Yet it is before this beautiful scenery that some of the most conscientious Hongkongers have been locked up as Category A prisoners behind bars. Jimmy Lai could have spent his time with his family living that wealthy life, or to go far, far away to see an even bigger sea, yet he has chosen to stay and endure the tribulations of this era. In his letter from prison, he attributed the discovery of the meaning of life through devoting himself to the fight for democracy and freedom. He described the prison as “pure land on earth, without the fetters of the world, where one can focus on reading.” What pains him most is missing his family, but amidst the confusion, he believes that he is “touching the corner of Jesus’ robe…during the dark and long nights, on the path between knowing and unknowing, besides instinct and cognition, moving towards the boundless kindness and wisdom of God.”

The letters of Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai truly exude the cleansing of arrogance through suffering and making them better people. Like people from the outside world, I have always felt that Joshua Wong indomitable and fearless, until I read the last line, “hopefully I will be in a better state when I write to you the next time.” Words could not describe my sadness. Thankfully, in another letter, he wrote that he has not only been absorbing knowledge like a sponge and running regularly, but also “discovering inner emotions by feeling the world through essays and novels that [he] had seldom read, to reflect on how to become a better partner, son, and brother.” This kind of sensitivity was what Joshua Wong used to lack. He reminds me of Havel, who said that he had brought a philosophical attitude to prison to reorganize his life.

Beyond the wall, “have not forgotten that you’re in prison for us.”

During visits to the prison, I have witnessed how wrongful imprisonment is shattering the will in the scattered gaze from the other side of the glass panel. Yet, the most determined gaze I have ever seen had, in fact, come from a youth who is facing 10 years or more of jail time. He said in his letter that, “Between facing a fixed trial date and unknown results, and endless detention, people draw very extreme conclusions: Some believe that the time and days are going by very slowly, and they live every day in mental agony; I, however, feel like time is flying by. While I’m busy with writing, reading, and thinking, winter has once again slipped by. My thoughts are very similar to those on the other side of the wall…is it that my thoughts have gone beyond the wall, or is it that those who are free on the other side of the wall are not truly free?” He understands that the path to democracy must go through today’s suppression. He took personal risks, “Only such that others or the future generations might not have to pay such a heavy price.”

A whole generation that was “accelerated” to grow up. To say such mature words, he is not the only one. A college student who has been detained for over a year wrote about how the sisters in prison participate in meditation groups to help themselves deal with misfortunes, “The sorrow is that this generation of young people is not concerned with fun and romance, but learning to seek freedom in an environment without freedom. But then I thought, this generation should be more responsible. I look forward to the day when we grow up and take charge.”

Letters are private. I cannot quote too much. Learning that Agnes Chow has overcome the difficult period of adaptation and is eating a little now, I am relieved. Gwyneth Ho’s words are so mischievous and liberated, and she is still thinking of those who are more in need of care than herself in her predicament. My apologies for the delay in responding. I have not taken you lightly. On the contrary, I have gone over your letters again and again. Perhaps I only need to respond to you with one phrase – one that brought tears to my eyes despite the thousands of times I read it in prison – “We have not forgotten you, you are in prison for us.”

(Chan Kin Man is one of the founders of Occupy Central with Love and Peace Campaign.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play