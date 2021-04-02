Notwithstanding the National People’s Congress Standing Committee having ditched both the trilogy and quintet, it is still trumpeting “proceeding in an orderly way step by step”, and shouting from the rooftops “perfecting” Hong Kong’s electoral system. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said there is more than one kind of democracy in the world. She is right in the sense that a slew of totalitarian regimes and villainous countries profess following the precepts of “democracy”. For examples, North Korea is named the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and in Central Africa, Congo is called the People’s Republic of Congo. Putting on his new clothes made of cotton from Xinjiang, and looking resplendent in his crown, the emperor who has dressed up gracefully with the word “democracy” on his forehead is getting closer to the benchmark set by North Korea and Congo.

Competent patriots self-castrate in high spirits

A competent patriot came forward earlier on to elaborate on it, saying that since District Councils are “not part of the regime”, they are removed from the Election Committee. Now, the new blueprint for Hong Kong comprises district members to the Fight Crime Committee and the Fire Safety Committee, many of whom were spurned by voters in the latest District Council election, but have now turned into pets of political bigwigs’. It reminds people about the fact that our friendly neighbors who are responsible for the prevention of fire and theft and appointed by the Director of Home Affairs Department are part of the government. So, replacing democratic election with appointment and substituting public opinion with Party’s opinion are normal and unsurprising. But what about the people who help prevent the mosquito, rat and wood louse from breeding? In light of how much importance is attached to the Fight Crime Committee and the Fire Safety Committee, they should be included in the Election Committee, inasmuch as they work hard for people’s well-being.

Looking at the new Hong Kong and the new electoral arrangement, one will be aware that the way competent patriots get qualified for running in elections can be likened to the way pilgrims prostrating themselves in prayer on the streets in Tibet. Day in , day out, they grovel on hands and knees to make a pilgrimage ceaselessly. In the days to come, patriotic candidates, be they from geographical or functional constituencies, must garner nominators’ votes from five constituencies in the Election Committee, in which every member can nominate only one aspirant. Votes from nominators will be like rare or precious goods, which will beyond any doubt bring about scenes where people servilely beg for political favor.

After being nominated by the Election Committee, a competent patriot will have to go through a lot of vetting checkpoints. To prove they are not loyal trash, everyone will have to work extraordinarily hard by taking the initiative to take part in rectification movements, and engaging in propaganda campaigns on their Twitter accounts, despite not knowing English. Whether a hopeful is a patriot has to be verified by a vetting committee, but the committee is only a low-ranking rubber stamp that has to follow instructions in suggestions about vetting given by the national security committee, which has to commission the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force(NSD) to do the vetting.

What it means is that only the police force knows whether a candidate is qualified, which is tantamount to saying that once you decide to run in an election, the NSD will open a file for you. Since any judicial review for decisions made is not allowed, the power of the regime is inconceivably far-reaching. This is not patriots running Hong Kong, but military government running Hong Kong, or secret police running Hong Kong, or gun barrels running Hong Kong.

That the newly established vetting committee consists of only government officials is another unprecedented undertaking, which amounts to saying that the government officials who are supposed to be watchdogged will manipulate lawmakers’ qualifications for running in elections. What’s astonishingly preposterous is that this bunch of councilors will have to readily grovel on their knees. The standing order of the Legco has just been amended by the honorable councilors who have spinned a cocoon around themselves. Very soon, this batch of lawmakers will face piles of bills drawn up to turn the Legco around. They will put a sincere smile on their faces while appreciating benevolence from the emperor and diluting their authority.

Getting elected will not be the way to get things done once and for all. Don’t forget the “all-time qualification review”. Though an honorable competent patriot can take up a seat in the Legco, the vetting committee will operate perennially. While they think they are watchdogging the government, the government officials are also watchdogging them in the vetting committee, disqualifying them at any time, which means they have to yield on their knees to the regime endlessly.

Ceaseless kowtowing and begging is a pilgrimage in a new era. The metaphor is not meant to dishonor Tibetan Buddhists. I admire genuine religious beliefs, but despise people for pretending to be loyal. Being on their knees for too long, the competent patriots may have their spines deformed. They can learn from Tibetans how to get their knees, palms and upper arms protected by leather pads when grovelling on hands and knees to make a pilgrimage. By doing so, they may be able to prevent their bodies from bleeding, and the country’s prestige from being impaired by such an image.

For the first time to postpone the election, the epidemic situation was the excuse. For the second time, it was admitted that unless the old electoral system, in which the regime would not be able to win, was turned around and the public opinion was diluted, Hong Kong people would not be entitled to cast a vote. According to the novel game rules in Hong Kong, the total number of seats directly elected by Hong Kong people from geographical constituencies amount to only about 22%. Ranking below the police, the national security committee, government bureaucrats, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, organizations in favor of the Party, national organizations, business sector and professional groups, Hong Kong citizens should be in the ninth class.

Hong Kong people have become disillusioned with the promise to let them be in charge of their own affairs. They have become strangers on their own land, which is, however, just the beginning. Let’s hug each other when we are still allowed to. Let’s not forget to put on a smile when kowtowing.

(Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

