Since 1961, a census has been conducted every 10 years with a by-census in between. The Statistics and Census Department has already recruited 13,000 enumerators for the next nose count from June 23 to August 4 this year.

Such territory-wide surveys have offered demographic snapshots of the population. The 2011 exercise, for example, garnered vital statistics under 335 subheads which have informed practically every aspect of social policies over the decade. However, it did not ask respondents about one sensitive area — their intention to emigrate.

Ten years ago that question might not be pertinent. Yet, given the current prevalent social mood, this might well be the single most informative item of the 2021 census. A sum of $200 million has been earmarked for this year’s exercise. It will be a major waste of taxpayers’ money should this crucial factor be omitted.

Recent non-official opinion polls have concurred that as many as one in seven families are making plans to quit Hong Kong. If this turns out to be spot on, it will have far-reaching implications on projections on population growth. Future demands for housing, transport, education and other provisions would be inflated, if the outflow was not realistically taken into account. The supply of talents might also be over-estimated. The upcoming census could offer a timely opportunity for an authoritative reality check.

As things now stand, officials do not seem to be open-minded enough to confront this bitter fact of life.

Last Monday, the Ming Pao Daily News carried a front-page splash on a growing trend of student withdrawals in elite primary and secondary schools since the beginning of the second term. The newspaper came up with a timetable detailing the application periods for the schools to replenish their classes. Emigration is apparently a key reason behind the early departures. Some might have gone to study overseas while their parents remain to work in Hong Kong.

Ming Pao came up with anecdotes and asked the Education Bureau for a tally of the drop-outs. The bureau refused. Its excuse was that students might leave for various reasons and some might return later. This could at best be a caveat to remind readers not to over-interpret the figures. It could hardly justify why the numbers should be kept under wraps in the first place.

Apparently, officials are not ready to disclose the facts for unspoken political considerations. The figures might simply turn out to be too embarrassing for the authorities. Officials are upbeat that social order has restored after the enactment of the national security law last summer. The electoral system is about to be perfected by weeding out the “unpatriotic” elements. In their eyes Hong Kong has become a much better home. Nevertheless, the student figures would tell an opposite story in which people are so disillusioned about the Special Administrative Region that many have started jumping ship.

The Code on Access to Information lists out 16 grounds for a government body to decline to disclose official data. The bureau’s purported justification does not fall into any one of those. Should the newspaper lodge a complaint with the Ombudsman, it would be highly likely to be upheld. If the bureau was eventually compelled to comply, it would be even more embarrassing for the government. The figures are bound to go even higher in the run-up to the summer vacation as destinations, such as Britain, are expected to relax their COVID-19 measures.

Student withdrawals aside, other indicators of a brain drain abound.

In the third quarter last year, there were 8,100 cases of early withdrawals from the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes citing “permanent departure from Hong Kong.” It represents a surge of 72.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

According to FINTRAC, Canada’s anti-money laundering agency, the capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada climbed to a record high of C$43.6 billion last year. Meanwhile, property agency Midland observed that Hong Kongers’ interest in purchasing overseas properties surged 50 percent to 100 percent over the past two years.

Officials may continue to hide their heads deep in the sand. That will not stop the queues at biometric centres in Jordan and North Point for certifications for immigration applications.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

