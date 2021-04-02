Over the past week, there has been an abundance of talk about a boycott of H&M and other international retailers in China.

The cause of this controversy? Modern-day slavery.

Alongside the concentration camp network holding millions in Xinjiang today, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute report “Uyghurs for Sale” reveals a forced labor network wherein Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are traded and forced to work in conditions that can only be accurately described as slavery. The BBC and other news organizations have also revealed official documents showing forced labor in Xinjiang’s cotton fields, which provide 20% of the world’s cotton.

Understandably, as these revelations of slavery have emerged, a number of companies, including H&M and Nike, have openly distanced themselves from these practices and announced that they will no longer be using cotton sourced from Xinjiang.

Hypothetical dialogue:

Employee: “CEO, we have been presented with evidence that our supply chain in Xinjiang, where the government has a network of concentration camps, is implicated in modern-day slavery.”

CEO: “Okay, let’s not be involved in that.”

Such a decision strikes me as something of a no-brainer, beyond any possibility of debate or controversy: that is, until such a decision is reported in China.

Last week, the Communist Youth League, run in typical commie fashion by some not so youthful old guy, began fanning the flames of outrage about H&M’s decision not to be implicated in slavery. The events that have unfolded in the week since reveal to us just how contradictory and confusing politics in China is nowadays.

First, there was an outrage campaign against opposing slavery.

Nowadays, of course, people get offended very easily about all types of things. And yet even as “offense” becomes an increasingly casually used and thus meaningless term, even the most painfully sensitive among us could have never imagined a group being offended at companies avoiding slavery.

I have written a number of times in this column about China’s weaponization of offense, which I called in one contribution last year “an empire of hurt feelings.” Essentially, this empire of hurt feelings draws upon the sensitivities and anxieties surrounding political correctness in “the West” in order to force the CCP’s political correctness on the world under the guise of being “sensitive” and “understanding China.”

Such tricks work if, for example, a group of students overseas claims that a museum exhibition or class discussion about Xinjiang or Hong Kong makes them “uncomfortable.” In the process of handling such complaints, we are invariably reminded of the collective purchasing power of “the Chinese market” and the need to avoid offense in order to maintain the bottom line.

Yet as I have always said, coddling this type of illogical logic only encourages such behavior: the genuinely insane end point at which one eventually arrives is then a mass outrage campaign against companies distancing themselves from slavery, precisely because this slavery is “Chinese” and should thus be supported in order to avoid offending a big market?

The second contradiction is the tension between spontaneity and control in this outrage campaign.

We are told that this H&M boycott is a spontaneous bottom-up effort to give voice to the Chinese people’s righteous anger at companies that want to distance themselves from slavery. There is, of course, more to the story than that.

I was living in China in the 2000s, when these types of outrage campaigns were all the rage. What I remember most clearly about the stupid anti-Japanese riots of 2005 was, on the one hand, how genuinely angry people seemed and, on the other hand, how much the government was in control of this supposedly spontaneous anger from start to finish.

The anger was genuinely felt, but it was also the product of a state-orchestrated hate campaign. I remember going into the office that week and sensing how angry people were; yet their affect largely reflected the affect promoted in state media during those days. If we move beyond the assumption that genuine affect can only ever be the product of purely internal experiences, we can begin to understand an anger that is at once state-manufactured yet also genuine.

Once the government wanted to shut down the angry protests that had destroyed a number of Japanese restaurants and cars around the city, they did so quickly and unforgivingly. The genuine anger could be switched on and off so casually, as if by a light switch.

We could see these trends again this past weekend in China, as none other than the Communist Youth League initiated this supposedly bottom-up campaign. And in situations in which activists/pawns went beyond the bounds set by the government, they faced stealthy retribution from the police.

There is then genuine feeling in the protests against H&M, no matter how misguided and Orwellian that feeling is. Yet at the same time, every last detail of protest activities that are able to actually happen is invariably controlled by the Party.

The third and final contradiction is the tension between boycotts and discounts, between principles and practicality.

Boycotts are not easy. I remember probably about a decade ago I felt strongly that I would not eat at Chick Fil-A on account of their owners’ discriminatory views on homosexuality. This was fairly easy to do in upstate New York where there were no Chick Fil-A stores, but once I moved to Oklahoma and had one of their chicken sandwiches, I realized that my aspirational boycott was going to fail, despite the best of intentions.

According to a widely shared post this past weekend, similar wavering occurred in China with regard to the H&M boycott. After two days of empty stores, at least one H&M branch reportedly had a 70% off sale. Immediately, the store was crowded again and clothes were flying off the shelves.

At the end of the day, no one can really be overly angry for very long at a company that wants to avoid slavery. This too shall pass: yet in these events, we are able to see all too clearly the contradictions of contemporary Chinese cultural politics and the country’s engagement with the world.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

