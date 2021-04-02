Today you made a difficult decision and it really hurts to know that you have resigned as a District Councilor and have no choice but to step down from serving the public!

From the time you aspired to enter the political arena, working tirelessly and diligently, to when it was announced on TV that you were elected as a District Councillor and a Legislative Council member, and volunteers and citizens spoke so highly of you, I was so glad you were able to make the most of your talents. More importantly, I fully understand how meaningful it was for you to serve the public with dedication and sincerity, and to be able to achieve many things in these two positions to benefit more people from different walks of life and in need!

Today, are you doing well and safe in prison? Please forgive me for not coming to visit you in Stanley Prison yet. I am afraid that as soon as I start crying in front of you, my tears will be uncontrollable... because when I saw your letter in the courtroom, I already could not hold back those tears. I remembered that you had told us months ago that you might end up in jail, and on that day, I had secretly dabbed away my tears... Big brother, when reality strikes, the feelings of anguish and sorrow are indescribable.

You are still loved by our Grandma who is up in heaven, we are so very blessed to have you, and I am still extremely proud to have you as my brother! You have already accomplished so many difficult tasks and can take a break for the time being... Please continue to brush up on chess, improve your soccer skills, or even conceptualize a novel!

What has happened in Hong Kong will not be forgotten so easily.

Not one of you will be forgotten!

The people of Hong Kong are full of love, know right from wrong, and the kindness in their hearts will not be shaken!

Hong Kong, add oil!

Hopefully, all the family members will not have to wait too long…

Through the words of my brother: “I hope everyone stays safe and healthy!”

Ting’s sister

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play