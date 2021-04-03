The Daily Telegraph, one of Britain’s newspapers of record, run a damning report on Wednesday (March 31) that revealed how more than 100 British citizens had been routinely placed on a Chinese police security watchlist. Ranging from senior figures in the British Chamber of Commerce operating in China to commercial pilots, accountancy firm employees, international school teachers, and even tourists, the existence and extensiveness of the watchlist demonstrate the eagerness of the Chinese authorities to exploit data on foreign entries and companies. The thoroughness of the watchlist is a source of grave concern: not only does the database contain sensitive personal information of those on the watchlist, it also includes identities of foreigners, as well as evidence of facial and vehicle number plate recognition systems. The database also shows evidence of “target tracking”, where individuals thought to be a threat to Chinese security have been watched and followed; the authors of the report added: “This dataset furthers our understanding of how China operates and conducts surveillance. Information contained within the system was more detailed than we have previously seen. The system draws on much larger systems which are significantly more advanced in both scope and scale than those operated in democratic states.”

While it remains unclear as to why the Chinese state has been putting such effort into gathering personal and biometric information of foreign citizens, the significance of such revelation should not be overlooked. In light of the arrests and recent trials of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian citizens who were accused by the Chinese authorities of espionage, western countries, especially those that are prepared to take a tougher stance on China, should be aware of the danger of having their citizens arbitrarily detained by Peking. As a rogue state, China has demonstrated its complete disregard to the rules-based international order and contemptible reluctance to play by the rule book. Barbaric as it might seem to the civilized world, hostage taking, as a traditional Chinese custom which dates all the way back to 4th century BC, has actually been practised by the modern Chinese Communist regime for decades. From 1967 to 1969, in the heat of the Cultural Revolution, the Chinese Communist Party kept two dozen British diplomats and civilians as de facto hostages. In recent years, under the regime of Xi Jinping, this appalling practice seems to have been readopted by the Chinese state: in 2019, Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer, was detained in the midst of an escalating diplomatic dispute between China and Australia. Just over a year after the arrest of Yang, Cheng Lei, another Australian citizen who works for the China Global Television Network, a Communist Party mouthpiece, was detained and held under “residential surveillance” in an unknown location in Shanghai – the arrest was made following the revelation of the “2019 Australian Parliament infiltration plot” and Australia’s condemnation of China’s arbitrary detention and mistreatment of the Uyghurs as well as for curtailing freedoms in Hong Kong. It is not a stretch to think that, with the large amount of personal and biometric information of foreign citizens gathered, China is planning to avail itself of its carefully-collected information to exert more control and bargaining power over western countries through its hostage diplomacy.

The long arm of China’s belligerence also extends to critics closer to home. Last week, China hit back after a co-ordinated set of sanctions were imposed by the UK, US, EU and Canada against Peking over human rights violations against the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang with sanctions on ten UK organizations and individuals, including five MPs and two peers from the upper house. The significance of such hostile act lies in that it is the first time British parliamentarians have been formally sanctioned by a nation state. Peking’s intent is abominable: these sanctions, in virtue of them being deliberately aimed at legislators who are democratically elected and returned by the British electorate, are, to all intents and purposes, an assault on British democracy. This blatant attempt on the part of Peking to stifle the free and open debate that sits at the heart of our parliamentary democracy should be met with suitable retaliatory measures – while the British government, along with other western allies, continue to sanction individuals who are responsible for the alleged genocide in Xinjiang and the destruction of democracy in Hong Kong, the free world must work together in a joint effort to keep China’s increasing assertiveness at bay.

In the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy which was published a fortnight ago, the British government disappointingly recognizes China as a “competitor”, rather than a “threat” – a tag which would place China in same category as Russia. This somehow reflects the British government’s flawed mentality that trade with China would allow us to influence Peking in keeping with its international obligation and acting in line with the rules-based international order. Time has proven that “Kowtow diplomacy” does not work and the reality is, with China’s growing assertiveness as a “second superpower” and its increasing eagerness of engaging hostage diplomacy, the free world must be prepared to leave all options open to confront the prospect of engaging a belligerent China, which potentially has the capacity to fundamentally threaten our values and way of life.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)



