By Fong Yuen

Since the Kuomintang (KMT) lost its power to govern, it has had a hard time finding the party’s political line. On the issue of cross-strait relations, it is struggling to advance and retreat. In order to be fully on Taiwan’s side, it is afraid of getting on the CCP’s bad side; to be on CCP’s side would offend the Taiwanese. When it keeps wavering in its position, it will only lose more public support over time.

Taiwan’s position today is clear: either you accept one country, two systems, or you resist one country, two systems. This is the basis of cross-strait relations. It is only by confirming the stance towards one country, two systems before other issues can be thought about. When the answer to this question is unclear, all other talks are futile.

The CCP’s stance towards Taiwan is clearly that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. Under this major premise, it has proposed one country, two systems as a policy. The implementation of one country, two systems has flopped in Hong Kong. Even Ma Ying-jeou has to admit that one country, two systems has failed in its promise, are Taiwanese really going to accept the peaceful reunification of one country, two systems?

If the KMT’s position is not to accept one country, two systems, then the KMT should spell it out, loud and clear. This way, the CCP understands, the Taiwanese understand, and the international community understands. By the same logic, how to conduct peaceful reunification without accepting one country, two systems? If there is no peaceful reunification, then what is the basis for reunification? If the basis for reunification is a political system that realizes democracy, freedom, and human rights on both sides of the strait, then the KMT should put for the bottom line, that is, if the CCP does not realize the universal value of democracy and freedom on the mainland, then there is no need for the discussion of cross-strait reunification.

With this attitude, the CCP knows, Taiwanese know, and the international community know. By the same logic, would the CCP accept universal values? Of course not, therefore the conclusion is: the two straits can neither achieve peaceful reunification on the basis of one country, two systems, nor on the basis of universal values. This means that in the foreseeable future, the peaceful reunification of the two straits will not happen. Therefore, unless the CCP uses force to attack Taiwan, the best option is to maintain the status quo, and not to discuss the issue of reunification.

The CCP wants to talk about peaceful reunification. If you don’t talk about it, what is the CCP going to do? There is nothing the CCP can do. The only way for the CCP to resolve the issue of reunification is through military reunification. Then it will be the issue of how Taiwan will resist the CCP’s use of force to attack Taiwan.

When the high-level officials of the KMT met to discuss the cross-strait strategy, Eric Chu Li-luan proposed to be close with the U.S. and decent with China, and not to worry about making China mad; Chao Shao-kang suggested being equally close with the U.S. and China, be “brothers” the ensure peace for future decades; Johnny Chiang Chi-chen said that the 1992 Consensus that is in accordance with the Republic of China Constitution should be adopted.

Chao Shao-kang wants to be “brothers” with the CCP, but the CCP does not see you as one, otherwise, Taiwan will not be an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. Then the two sides of the strait must negotiate on an equal footing, that is, the mainland and Taiwan are both inseparable parts of China. Will the CCP agree?

Johnny Chiang wants to adhere to the 1992 Consensus that is in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of China, how naïve – what a joke! If the CCP takes the Republic of China’s constitution seriously, then where would the People’s Republic of China’s constitution go?

Eric Chu stressed freedom, democracy, and human rights. He also supports Hongkongers’ fight for democracy; he also said not to be afraid of Beijing. Between democracy and authoritarianism, there must not be any hesitation. He said that most Taiwanese are pro-U.S., therefore proposed to be close with the U.S. and decent with China. These are all key issues. However, in today’s climate, can there really be close with the U.S. while remaining decent with China? When you’re close with the U.S., you cannot be decent with China. When you’re decent with China, you cannot be close with the U.S. Taiwan must pick a side.

They all sing it differently, but the tune is the same, that is, afraid of the CCP’s use of force to attack Taiwan. The Democratic Progressive Party’s strategy at the moment is pro-U.S. and resist the CCP. Taiwan is fully aligning itself with the U.S., and the U.S. is returning the favor. Both parties share the same goals, and one cannot do without the other. Taiwan’s geopolitical advantages and high-tech industries are something the U.S. cannot lose. This substantive relationship is based on each other’s fundamental political interests, and therefore can be established.

The DDP’s pro-U.S. and anti-CCP stance are in accordance with Taiwanese’s interests and feelings, the question is to grasp it well and proportionally. On top of sticking to its position and maintaining flexibility, there is no need to provoke the CCP. Maintaining the status quo is the best choice. The CCP is desperate and Taiwan is not. Keeping the status quo does nothing for the CCP, but it is good for Taiwan. Both the times and the trends are on Taiwan’s side, not the CCP’s. Taiwan just has to sit and wait with wide room to maneuver. Other than throwing tantrums, it can only use force on Taiwan, but both will result in the same consequence which might be even worse than the status quo.

In order for the KMT to survive, it must stand fully with the Taiwanese, rather than selfishly for the party’s own gain. The longer it waits, the harder it will fall.

