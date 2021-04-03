Ever since a friend of mine began posting pictures of himself in swanky three-piece suits, I have been planning a visit to an Indian tailor friend of mine, not for a new jacket, but just to see how he was doing during these difficult times.

Consequently, I landed up at his shop one morning to find him busy with a middle-aged customer. My friend waved me to a chair and I sat down to watch the proceedings.

“I want only shirts made of cotton from China. Any other cotton is no good,” the customer said as my friend hovered around him with a measuring tape.

“That is not a problem. We have a very good selection of Chinese cotton material for you to choose from. Very good quality, too,” my friend offered.

“Good,” the customer seemed pleased. “I don’t trust cotton from other places as I hear they use blacks as slave labor in some farms in the US.”

“I remember reading about it in school,” my friend replied, eager to show he agreed with the customer.

“Yeah, terrible. I saw it on my chat group. A friend forwarded it to me,” the man said. “You know, I used to buy shirts from H&M, but they are not good anymore. It is now more fashionable to refuse to wear them.”

“I see,” my friend said as he showed the customer a selection of cloth samples. He picked a grey and deep blue piece.

As my friend started scribbling down the measurements, the customer continued: “Moreover, most of these Western brands are costly and fleece us Chinese customers. And they use that money to tarnish China. We should all boycott all of them,” he said, glancing at me.

I was glad I was not wearing any Western brands and quickly pulled my feet out of his sight to hide the Adidas sneakers, lest I attract his disapproval.

“I had read Western clothes were boycotted by Mahatma Gandhi too when he was fighting the British,” my friend said as he continued his measuring.

“Yeah, but his example is difficult to follow here. You don’t want our leaders who boycott Western brands to go around in loin-clothes, do you?” the customer asked.

“NO, NO,” my friend was horrified at the thought. “Not good for my business,” he quickly added, as if to explain his anguish.

“I hear Madam Regina Ip has announced she will not be buying the Burberry brand anymore,” my friend said.

“Yeah, there are people calling for them to be burned. I don’t think that is a good idea, especially if it catches on. Not a good idea to start fires in Hong Kong’s tiny flats,” the customer said before my friend began measuring his neckline which made him stop briefly.

“Maybe she can donate it to some prisoner to cheer him up, like that Huawei executive detained in Canada,” the customer continued with enthusiasm as soon as the tape came off his neck.

“In olden times, the fashionable thing was to wear Mao suits. We should encourage that as it would help local tailors also,” he said.

“That is a good idea,” my friend answered, showing solidarity with his fellow tailors.

“That will create a new trend: fashion with Chinese characters,” the customer was getting excited about this now.

“It could be an uphill task to get the yuppie crowd to follow that,” my friend raised a practical point.

“I don’t think so,” pat came the reply. “Did you see how popular the Donald Trump statues draped in Chinese monk robes were? Everyone loved it. Even old chamber pots are now being sold as priceless vases. The world loves Chinese products.”

“Moreover, Mao suits will bring back gender equality and bridge the wealth gap as everyone will be wearing the same suits.”

“That could solve problems in many countries,” my friend said, as he kept his ‘customer talk’ going. “As long as they are stitched locally,” he added as an afterthought.

“Not everything can be done locally as many leading fashion brands have shown respect for China, like Hugo Boss. They also have to survive,” the customer was clearly thinking on his feet.

His business at the shop over, the customer again gave me a full scan and frowned on catching sight of my sneakers.

“At least some international brands, like Adidas, are not as bad as some others. Like that terrible Nike,” he pretended to be talking to my friend who was desperately trying to figure out how the subject had suddenly changed to shoes.

“Nike is so arrogant. Have you seen their latest ad? ‘Let the trash do the talk’. They think they are clever, but we know better,” the customer went on.

My friend looked completely at sea by now. “Was it something to do with the argument between those Hong Kong groups that were calling each other garbage and rubbish?” he asked.

“No, no, this was their slogan released on the mainland. So it can’t be about Hong Kong,” the customer said on his way out.

My friend came over and sat down next to me. I saw he was sweating though the air-conditioner was running.

“Dealing with customers is really tough,” he said wiping his forehead. “Sometimes I think it is better to sew up my lips to survive!”

A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.

