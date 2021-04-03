On March 31, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee announced the specific plans for the amendments to Annexes I and II of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, providing additional details for the “Decision on Perfecting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Electoral System” adopted earlier by the National People’s Congress. Despite many people’s predictions for what would happen, the plan was so draconian that it caused an uproar. Its many extreme absurdities mean that candidates in future Chief Executive and the Legislative Council elections will virtually be handpicked by Beijing.

The new electoral system designed by Beijing has a high safety factor. What has been compromised are public approval of the electoral system and the perception of the international community. Since the National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong, Beijing has emphasized an extremely high safety factor in every matter. The new electoral system was the product of this mindset.

After the “reform”, the Electoral Committee will be in the driver’s seat responsible for nominating and electing the Chief Executive. It will also nominate and elect 40 out of a total of 90 legislators. In the past, the Election Committee was comprised of 1,200 people from four sectors. In the last election, the pan-democrats managed to attain upwards of 325 seats. After such a radical reorganization, the new Election Committee will be divided into five sectors with a total of 1,500 people. The pan-democrats will get an extremely small fraction of the seats.

The new requirement is that in the future, anyone who intends to run for the Legislative Council will first have to get no less than two nominations from each sector of the Election Committee. Nominations from all five sectors will be compulsory. This is undoubtedly a very stringent arrangement particularly because of the composition of the five sectors.

The fifth sector is called the “patriots’ sector” by observers. It is composed of Hong Kong members of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and national groups (such as the Women’s Federation and Youth Federation). Almost all members of this sector are hand-picked by Beijing. In other words, anyone who wants to run for LegCo will find it difficult to get a single nomination from the fifth sector if they do not have the trust and the green light of the central government.

Electoral Committee awash with loyalist organizations

In fact, that is not unique to the fifth sector. The other four sectors will also see the additions of wacky organizations such as fellow villagers’ associations, associations for Hongkongers on the mainland, grassroots associations and even Fight Crime Committees, Fire Safety Committees and Area Committees. These organizations have a much higher number of seats than traditional professional sectors. The legal, accounting, medical, educational and engineering professions, for example, have only got 30 seats each despite their importance, while Fight Crime Committees, Fire Safety Committees and Area Committees have a total of 156 seats. The importance of a sector is completely out of proportion to its representation in the Election Committee. It will be hard to convince the public to accept such an arrangement, which might even be taken as a joke.

To put it bluntly, such an arrangement has been made simply because the members of Fight Crime Committees, Fire Safety Committees and Area Committees are appointed by the Hong Kong government, and are therefore relatively loyal and controllable – even though it constitutes an obvious conflict of interests (and an encouragement to rig the election) when the members of the committees appointed by the Chief Executive get to decide who the next Chief Executive is. Similarly, the other organizations mentioned above also have close relations with the Beijing or Hong Kong authorities, meaning that similar manipulation will also be possible. By filling the Election Committee with these organizations, Beijing can greatly increase the safety factor.

However, by tightening its control over elections and requiring the Election Committee to manifest its will, Beijing has sacrificed public approval of the electoral system as well as the perception of the international community.

In the past, the pan-democrats were able to nominate Alan Leong and Albert Ho to the Chief Executive Election. But in the future, pan-democrats can have no illusions about running for the Chief Executive given the vastly heightened threshold. Even if they simply want to run for the Legislative Council, it will still be very difficult to get the required nominations from the five sectors of the Election Committee. Things are hard without Beijing’s green light. This in fact adds to the impression that Hong Kong elections are a game for Beijing to hand-pick its people.

Even if a democrat manages to get the nominations, he or she still has to get through the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee. According to Carrie Lam, the committee will be made up of high-ranking government officials. Here is another conflict of interest and an unmistakable case of “the executive interfering in the legislature”. In addition, the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force will also participate in the vetting process. The department can, citing national security as a reason for confidentiality, declines to offer an explanation after it has failed a candidate in the vetting process and refused to let the candidate take part in the election. Its decision is not subject to judicial review. Such a practice is in violation of common sense and political ethics. It can only be seen in an authoritarian political system.

In the 2016 Legislative Council election, the democrats were able to obtain 29 of the 70 seats (19 directly elected seats and 10 functional constituency seats) despite the inherently distorted electoral system, accounting for 41% of the total number of seats. In the new, further distorted electoral system, however, even on the off chance that all democratic candidates are given the “go-ahead” (getting enough nominations and being approved by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee), a rough estimate shows that given the “one vote, two seats” system and the changes in the functional constituencies, the democrats will only get a maximum of about 16 seats (10 directly elected seats and 6 functional constituency seats), accounting for 18% of the total number of seats. Therefore, the influence of the democrats in the legislature will be greatly reduced. The new Hong Kong legislature will be like a “Macau-style parliamentary façade” at best.

Party politics scaled down into pressure group politics

Of course, if things are taken to the extreme and the democrats gain no nominations from the Election Committee or are not approved by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee (meaning that they cannot run), they will be stripped of the chance to make themselves heard in the legislature, exercise checks and balances or obtain resources. When that happens, the “opposition politics” of the past 30 years will suddenly regress to the “pressure group politics” in the 1970s, which will be much smaller in scale. That is not unlike the “Tangwai movement” of Taiwan.

I am quite sure that the next election will see a much lower voter turnout. This will reflect how the new electoral system will be perceived by the public after it embodies Beijing’s political will.

(Choy Chi-keung, Senior lecturer, The Department of Government and Public Administration, CUHK)

