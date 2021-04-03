Dear Editor,

I refer to the article entitled “True colors: Hong Kong police show rare integrity by goose-stepping, PLA style” by Mr Michael Cox published in your opinion column on 30th March 2021.

Mr Cox accused that “the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) were already doing the dirty work for their mainland puppet masters anyway” and “the HKPF is a CCP militia”. We have to categorically refute such groundless and malicious accusations. The Hong Kong Police Force is a professional law enforcement agency and has all along been acting in accordance with the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in a fair and impartial manner.

Mr Cox also criticised the Police’s use of force, alleging that the Police “indiscriminately firing tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades, terrorizing anybody in their path - including children, residents and passerby’s...” It is only fair when the comments were made in context. During the unprecedented social unrest and riots in Hong Kong, the society was in chaos but the Police exercised a high level of restraint and professionalism in the use of force and adhered to a strict set of guidelines which were benchmarked against international standards. We must stress that the Police responded with appropriate, proportional and minimum necessary force when encountering those unlawful and violent activities. No civilised society would tolerate such vandalism and riots whilst law enforcement agencies over the world would never tolerate such blatant disregard for the law, never tolerate such malicious attacks against the Police, and, not to mention, the serious threats to ordinary lives and properties.

In his article, Mr Cox also smeared the Police’s detention of protestors, accusing the Hong Kong Police Force as adept in arbitrary and unlawful detention of protesters”. We strongly reject this malevolent allegation. All the arrests and detention by Police are legitimately and lawfully carried out in accordance with laws and procedures, which are subject to well-established checks and balances by independent authorities, including the Courts.

Last but not the least, Mr Cox maliciously named three expatriate officers of the Police. Such personal attacks not only discredited our officers’ efforts and commitments in safeguarding Hong Kong, but also revealed his biased and vicious accusations. It must be reiterated that all Police promotions and advancements are considered in a fair and objective manner, having regard to the officers’ professionalism, experience and competency.

We deeply regret that Mr Cox has made so many malicious and baseless accusations against the Hong Kong Police Force in his article. It is incumbent upon me to set the record straight for your readers. Such biased and unfounded accusations will do no good to social harmony and mending social rifts.

Yours sincerely,

KWOK Ka-chuen

Chief Superintendent Police Public Relations Branch

Hong Kong Police Force

