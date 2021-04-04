We learned this week that one of the BBC’s top journalists recently left Beijing for Taiwan. He did so after suffering escalating intimidation at the hands of the Communist regime. Announcing his departure, the BBC issued a rare public statement of admonishment. John Sudworth had been forced out, the BBC said, because “John’s reporting has exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know.”

Indeed.

The BBC is referring here to Sudworth’s landmark reporting on the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang province. Not simply documenting how the Communists have forcibly imprisoned more than one million innocent people in concentration camps, Sudworth has also shone a light on the rape prostitution rackets which operate in these camps. And on the use of forced labor as a means to control and manipulate the Uighurs. And the manner by which the Communists have deliberately sought to strip a people of their identity and values.

As a result of this incredibly important and accurate reporting, Sudworth was subjected to a campaign of harassment by Chinese state media and by the government. This included Sudworth’s being followed by state security officers and intrusions into his personal life. The Foreign Correspondents Club of China observed that Sudworth’s situation reflected a “larger pattern of harassment and intimidation” deployed against foreign journalists who report on Chinese soil. The club also noted that Beijing is now considering the introduction of exit bans that could be used to prevent foreign journalists from leaving China.

There is another lesson for the world here.

The Chinese Communist regime has no regard for the truth, and will attack anyone who dares to shine a light on its many grotesque waves of abuse. This is just one element of the absolute lie which defines the regime. The Communists ultimately have no interest in their much-vaunted offer of “win-win cooperation.” All they care about is getting their way all the time. And they’re willing to use any and all measures to get what they want. To be sure, the Communist preference is to bribe their way into positions of influence and control. That’s what they’ve done to great effect in Europe, Africa, and much of Asia. But where the bribery doesn’t work, they never hesitate to use blackmail and threats.

Unfortunately for the Communists, the rest of the world is not as stupid as they seem to believe.

Most of us see through the Communists’ rhetoric and understand their truer reality. They are evil authoritarians interested only in the expansion of their own power at the expense of all others. So when we witness situations such as that of John Sudworth, and of the many courageous journalists and publishers – such as Jimmy Lai, former owner of Apple Daily – who have been subjected to far worse treatment, we know not to accept the Communists excuses. These journalists are being targeted not because they are unfair in their reporting, but rather because they dared to offer a window into the Communists’ evil.

The Communists believe they can get away with this brutality for the same reason that they believe they’ll ultimately be masters of the international order. Namely, that they have economic incentives to give or take. As with their boycott against various western clothing chains, the Communists are confident that if they throttle a problematic challenger hard enough, well, then that challenger will back down and do what they want. In a sense, Sudworth’s decision to leave China gives the Communists that victory. But the regime still has a big problem. Because as he and other reporters continue to hold the Communists to account, the world will gain more insight into the dark reality of “win-win.”

And thus choose to further distance themselves from this despicable regime.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

