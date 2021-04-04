Dear Hongkongers,

I am Tony Chung Hon-lam.

From October 29, 2020, the day I was remanded, I have spent over four months in prison, two of which were formal sentences for insulting the Chinese national flag. It was not until March 1 when I returned to the remand life. Apologies for not writing to let everyone know that I am safe.

Recalling my first day in prison, almost every jail mate was looking at me with a level of curiosity. Perhaps over here in Pik Uk, there are usually fewer activists in long-term custody. Since I showed up quite frequently on the news, the jail mates would ask questions that are somewhat funny, such as “is Agnes Chow very pretty in person?”, “Do Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung Chung-hang have a relationship going on?”, etc.

Before I was remanded, I had been in contact with some fellow “brothers and sisters” who are in jail, so I knew quite a bit about the environment in a cell. Moreover, I had been prepared mentally when I decided to devote myself to activism back in 2016, so I was not too scared or unable to adapt when I came in. Both the notorious food and hygiene situations were much better than I had imagined, at least the meals were better than what I had for meal plans in secondary school. In these four months, I have not seen a single cockroach (the brown kind) and rat. The hardest for me to adapt is in fact this collective lifestyle. Since entering social activism, I have had few friends outside of the movements. Coupled with my preference for solitude, even after four months, I am still trying to adapt to living with a group of jail mates who are my age or even younger.

Since the beginning of my imprisonment, I have been subscribed to Apple Daily and the radio, as well as the “anti-boring project” [compiled LIHKG blogposts for prisoners by volunteers], so I have been on top of the news in these few months. The saddest moments are when I continue to see different activist friends being arrested, taken into custody, sentenced, and even forced to go on exile abroad, while I am sitting here, unable to help at all. I deeply believe that what we are enduring at the moment is shared suffering that is yet to get worse. In the times to come, perhaps it will not be the dawn that everyone is anticipating, but rather the dawn of nightfall that is still a long while to go before the deep darkness before dawn.

Although the night looks endless, by insisting on light, trust that darkness will eventually fade. Even if it looks arduous to keep going, this is truly the best moment to fully equip oneself. Gain knowledge, get into discussions, read more on history, learn from the mistakes and failures of those who came before so that we will not fall into the midst of despair and confusion.

Last but not least, I am extremely grateful for every single one of you who chased after the prison van. Although every time I would hear some negative remarks said about you all, your thoughts are heartfelt. Sometimes I am so touched that I feel tears in my eyes. There are also those who would come and show their support in court as spectators. I really appreciate that you are willing to fill up the courtroom every single time, even if it only means a few minutes of meeting time between us, it is enough support to keep me going.

Hopefully, it will come the day when you and I and all our friends can once again gather together and live freely on this land again.

Tony Chung

March 8, 2021.

