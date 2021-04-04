People believed the media is the only victim of the increasingly restricted access to Hong Kong’s Companies Registry. But it has also destroyed the transparency and integrity of the Hong Kong financial center and allows financial crimes to breed. In the era when political correctness is more important than rationality and justice, even the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has chosen to be silent over this absurdity.

International finance has been strictly supervised in the past decade or so and has always been hard on combating money laundering and terrorist financing. With Know Your Client (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) rules, the finance industry has always required thorough background checks on transaction partners and clients and who the beneficiary is to ensure everything adheres to the regulations and is legal. The Companies Registry is an excellent tool for such purposes.

In the future, checking the Companies Registry will be more limited, which will cause the banking industry a lot of problems. The residential address will become a correspondence address, about which the government even pretended to be tough and said it must not be a P.O. box address. But in fact, people only need to get a secretary company to receive posts on their behalves, and you cannot do anything about it. Only several digits of the personal, unique HKID cards will be revealed, which makes the identities of all Hong Kong’s directors a mystery.

When responding to the difficulty of carrying out due diligence, the government claimed the banking industry can apply for access to a director’s address and full HKID number if it has been authorized by the said director. I didn’t know compliance work is so innocent and honest! We learn something new every day! No wonder HSBC has cut so many staff from the External Investigative Reporting department. It has probably seen the government’s new measure coming.

The banking industry was hoping to hear some pragmatic and logical comments from the HKMA, one of the strongest central banks in the world, on how the restricted access on the Companies Registry would affect anti-money laundering, as it has received praise in 2019 from both FATF and APG on its ability to combat money laundering crimes. But its response was disappointing, “the “Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance” and related guidelines only require the banks to obtain the name of the directors for identification when carrying out due diligence on their company clients. The anti-money laundering regulations in Hong Kong complies with the international standard.”

Since when is the name of the director a strong proof for identification purpose? How many Eddie Yue and Howard Lee are there in the Companies Registry? Can the HKID number be abolished? The HKMA would not have uttered such a pathetic response if it isn’t being controlled by another power in the background.

FATF has, in the past, given numerous suggestions on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. HKMA must know one of the most important rules is to enhance the transparency and availability of beneficial ownership information of legal persons and arrangements. Restricting access to the Companies Registry is the complete opposite of this rule and goes against the international standard.

FATF also stressed that the financial institution must obtain reliable documents and information to identify the clients when building a business relationship or making a transaction. But with the limitation on checking the Companies Registry, they will only have access to a chunk of the HKID numbers and an unreliable correspondence address. It will bring troubles to the business society and, as David Webb said, will facilitate corruption.

But HKMA has turned ambiguous and silent. The international financial center has deviated from the international standard, and political correctness outweighs everything in importance. When it could evaluate Hong Kong once more, would FATF still praise its anti-money laundering mechanism? I bet Eddie Yue is quivering thinking about it.

(CEO Ching fb.com/IFC89 )

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play