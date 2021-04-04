The same pattern always applies. Whenever the government has a guilty conscience, it will do its usual trick of splurging money and spreading propaganda all over the place. As a result, everywhere you look, there are advertisements at the entrances and exits of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, on bus stop signboards, in TV commercials, and on the front pages of newspapers, with the slogan “Improve the electoral system, Ensure patriots administering Hong Kong.”

It is a lie to say “improve,” it is a sham to say “patriots administering Hong Kong,” and it is an insult to use my favorite shade of sky blue in the advertisement.

There is no better deal in the world than to be a senior official in an authoritarian government.

The non-elected people in power can spend money like water and use your hard-earned tax dollars to wash your brain and the brains of your children.

One stone can kill more than two birds. The government has become the media’s gold mine, pouring a fortune for front-page ads, while patriots line up the inside pages to show their loyalty and enthusiastic support. This may be one of the items on the “good behavior checklist” of the future to see if you are patriotic enough. After a long and difficult drought, newspapers and TV broadcasters have been able to rebound from losses to profits, relying solely on this.

Do not underestimate this de facto government subsidy. The latest example is TVB, which announced its financial results last week, reporting its third consecutive year in the red with losses of more than HK$280 million (US$36 million) last year. However, the second half of the year saw a modest upturn due to an increase in advertising with a small profit of more than HK$12 million.

One of the greatest revenue sources is news department programs. Recently, there is a new initiative, a special program about ways to “improve” the electoral system. In one of the episodes, Maria Tam, a patriotic elite, led the show from beginning to end, praising and singing one-sidedly. Shouldn’t journalism be fair and impartial? Shouldn’t controversial issues be reported in a balanced manner and accommodate all opinions? Sorry, although this type of program is broadcasted on the news channel and managed by reporters and cameramen from the news department, it is not a “news” program, but rather an “information” program. There is no need for these programs to even pretend to be fair and impartial, and they can even accept sponsorship. In fact, at the end of the program, it was clearly stated that it was presented by the HKSAR government.

Such sponsored programs, depending on the number and length of episodes, can charge up to six figures for just a few minutes of production cost. A program funded by a sponsorship can generate millions of dollars for the TV broadcaster. The SAR government stressed the need to promote the national security law, the reform of the electoral system that deprived you of your voting rights, and the monopoly of the media of radio and television broadcasting, coupled with the Greater Bay Area, the Belt and Road Initiative, the 14th Five-Year Plan, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, each of these main themes is a cash cow. Plus, there are business tycoons who want to show their loyalty to polish apples. Therefore, the TV broadcaster developed a variety of long and short, direct and indirect programs, regardless of new and old topics, even the contents and images can be replicated, to keep the money flowing. Even if such sponsorship and advertising only account for around 20% of the overall advertising revenue, it is already enough to turn around the profit and loss of the media, and it is precisely the savior in the adverse market.

Most traditional media are commercial organizations that operate to generate profit. Their managers will tell you that if the company is not making money, the employees can eat shxt! This is the evil of capitalism. Therefore, there is a kind of media called public broadcasting, which is financed by the government but operates independently with editorial independence for the benefit of the public. However, the senior officials of the SAR have turned to open hostility from earlier subterfuges, and the real intention was revealed as RTHK fell into the clutches of the enemy. This is the evil of autocracy and abuse of power. Hong Kong is privileged to have two of the world’s most evil things together.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

