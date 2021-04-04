Sad and startling news about Hong Kong have been breaking out lately: the Standing Committee was empowered by the National People’s Congress(NPC) to pass a decision about making an amendment to Hong Kong’s electoral system in order to ensure “patriots ruling Hong Kong” and the room for the pro-democracy camp participating in politics and the government shrunk; the court of Hong Kong handed down a ruling to convict pro-democracy figures - Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, Lee Cheuk-yan, Margret Ng Ngoi-yee, Leung Kwok-hung, Cyd Ho Sau-lan, Albert Ho Chun-Yan and Martin Lee Chu-ming - of organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Last week, the Legislative Council of Hong Kong(LegCo) had its standing order amended, a mechanism ushered in to temporarily relieve councilors of their office, if found to have misconducted, and its time-span for debate on bills and motions restricted. The Chinese Communist Party(CCP) is unable to hold itself back from stifling criticisms, commentaries and suggestions in Hong Kong, regardless of inside the Council or on the streets, so that it has to deprive the city of the rights to democracy and freedoms!

Reports by Chinese state-run media have been found to accuse the US of making irresponsible remarks upon the reform of Hong Kong’s electoral arrangement and legislative procedure, while making amendments to its own Congress’s standing order. Such a saying that swears black is white has to be rebutted. Having won the general election last year and gained “thorough control” over the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, the Democratic Party set about reforming the legislative procedure in a bid to make the promotion of new policies from the Biden administration easier. No sooner had the new office term of the House of Representatives begun this year than the internal standing order was amended. Back then the news coverage by domestic media spotlighted the adoption of “gender-free” diction in official language at the expense of the impact of the change in the standing order on the battle between the two parties. In the past, members of the House of Representatives were allowed to put forward amendment bills as motions to recommit according to the old standing order, so that the minorities could have one final opportunity to debate and amend an act. With the new standing order, however, members of the House of Representatives are prohibited from proposing any amendment to an act concerned, despite being permitted to return the act to the committee for review.

And for the time being, the Democratic Party is attempting to call a halt to the tradition of the Senate to condone filibuster. In fact, a legislature in a democracy makes majority decisions about standing order. As long as it does not clash with the constitution, and infringe upon the constitutional rights of councilors and other organs, it pertains to the category of “parliamentary autonomy” and “chamber autonomy”.

Even participants in an assembly are convicted

Recently, the NPC has also made amendments to the “Organic Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Local People’s Congresses and Local People’s Governments” and the “Rules of Procedure for the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China”, both of which are propagated by official media as two new laws enshrining a “secret code of a system” of Chinese-style democracy: the Party focuses on people’s willingness to make deployment of strategic importance, and turns it into national volition via statutory procedure. Such a saying states outright that “the Party overrides the law”, which is literally a bandits’ rule: the law is simply a standard operating procedure for the Party to stabilize its governance, while the NPC, which has to follow the Party’s lead, is just a rubber stamp officiating rites in accordance with protocol.

As regards the LegCo, in the imagination of quite a number of people, it should be a deliberative body possessing robust authority and capability of “chamber autonomy”; councilors would base every argument on an article from either the Basic Law or the standing order of the legislature with well-founded reasoning whenever they table a motion for deliberation, and weigh and pick every word with great care; if a dispute over the standing order, the rules of procedure and standard practice of Westminster system would be cited; when giving a ruling, the chairperson would cite authorities, quote the classics, and make a careful and detailed analysis like handing down a verdict.

The chamber autonomy of the LegCo is surely part of the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong. Article 22 of the Basic Law stipulates that no department of the Central People’s Government and no province, autonomous region, or municipality directly under the Central Government may interfere in the affairs which the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region administers on its own. Yet, the Standing Committee of the NPC is entitled to the right to interpret the Basic Law. So Beijing has the final say. Furthermore, the way the legislature is formed guarantees that the majority of the seats are occupied by the pro-establishment camp, and the representativeness of directly elected lawmakers is diluted by the practise to “count votes on bills and motions in separate groups”. Worse still, the LegCo members are now subject to disqualification by the authorities. All this has made the legislature exist in name only, and incapable of mirroring authentic local public opinion.

The CCP has reneged its promise of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and “Hong Kong remaining unchanged for 50 years”, alleging that it has the right to the “overall jurisdiction” over Hong Kong. Previously manipulating the Hong Kong government into forcing through the draconian “extradition amendment bill” in an attempt to establish its stability-maintaining legal system and law enforcement organs via the LegCo, yet triggering citizens off to join a resistance movement, the CCP was forced to withdraw the bill in September in 2019, followed by the pro-democracy camp winning a landslide victory in the District Council election. The latter then took a further step to make arrangements for “primaries” in the hope of gaining the ascendancy in the LegCo in the next general election.

What’s lamentable is the conditions have since been getting worse precipitously. In 2020, Wuhan pneumonia got the entire globe infected. Failing to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic with their measures, the governments in the West found themselves in a sorry plight. The CCP then took advantage of the occasion to tighten up its grip on the governance of Hong Kong. On June 4, the LegCo predominated over by the pro-establishment camp passed a national anthem law, handing down an explicit decree that students have to learn the national anthem of China, and that any citizen dishonoring the national anthem will be penalized like a criminal. At the end of June, the Standing Committee of the NPC circumvented the legislative procedure of the LegCo to lay down a national security law, extending the stability-maintaining law enforcement to Hong Kong. At the end of July, the Jong Kong government put off the LegCo election on the pretext of the COVID-19 epidemic conditions being critical. In November, the Standing Committee of the NPC made a decision to disqualify LegCo members, then the pro-democracy lawmakers resigned en masse as a protest against it.

Now, the CCP has even castrated Hong Kong’s elections by the hand of the NPC, driving the court of Hong Kong to convict the pro-democracy figures of arranging and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

CCP can’t put up with resistance within the system

That the citizens hold rallies and go on demonstrations, and that pro-democracy councilors filibuster to derail legislation are all resistance within the system. However, the CCP has been seen to have “stopped violence and curbed disorder” by hook or by crook, and fostered the pro-establishment camp to hold a candle to the devil. If the pro-democracy camp did things in a perverse way, and lost popular support, why would the CCP fear they might win the next election? Why would they be deprived of their seats? Why would the universal suffrage be castrated? Why would “political prosecution” be used to execute one as a warning to a hundred? Why would the citizens be robbed of their freedom of assembly? Now that the pro-democracy councilors have quit the LegCo en masse, leaving the chamber with no one to keep on fighting, and in the days to come, only “patriots” preordained will be allowed to take part in politics and the government, there is no earthly reason for the pro-establishment camp to disempower the legislature by stripping themselves of their own authority and capability.

What one-party dictatorship, democratic centralism and national harmony are supposed to do is to wipe off all objections for even a modicum of dissent is not tolerable. “One country” is in a prominent and aloof position, always gaining the upper hand on all fronts, while “two systems” has always been a fraud of the boiling frog. If the “overall jurisdiction” claimed by the CCP is to press freemen to cringe before it, there must be people who “show contempt for being a slave” coming forward to be up in arms to let the Party see they are proud of being free.

(Jiang Rong-xiang, counsel and former President of the Parliamentary Organization Democracy, National Taiwan University)

