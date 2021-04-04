The issue of Xinjiang cotton has been a hot debate in the previous weeks. One of the focuses is whether the big fashion labels take the side to abandon or adopt Xinjiang cotton. Actually, the relationship between business enterprises and tyranny is not a new thing.

In 2001, Edwin Black, an American journalist, has published his investigation as a book titled ‘IBM and the Holocaust: The Strategic Alliance between Nazi Germany and America’s Most Powerful Corporation.’ Let’s not forget, there was no computer in World War 2. Thus, to collect data of millions of Jews became a trouble to the Nazi Government. IBM offered technology of generation and tabulation of punch cards based upon national census data. It is like a Big Data solution widely used nowadays. Collecting data is something essential in every moment of history.

In 1933, the Nazi German Government announced to conduct a national census in order to identify Jews, Gypsies and other ethnic groups. Dehomag (German Hollerith Machine Corporation), the German subsidiary of which IBM owned 90%, actively assisted the Nazi German Government. The machine-tabulated services largely expanded the estimated number of Jews in Germany by identifying Jewish individuals with only one or few Jewish ancestors. It was proved that it contributed to the genocide since the Government had mastered important demographic data. Till now, IBM has never replied directly, but rather criticized its research methodology and the conclusions. IBM claimed they didn’t know the operations of Dehomag since most of the documents were destroyed in WW2.

There is no surprise that business enterprises have a connection with suppression and genocide. Zygmunt Bauman, a Polish sociologist, argued the Holocaust is closely connected to modernity in his most famous work ‘Holocaust and modernization’. The concentration camp was often described as a ‘factory of death’. Bauman said if there were not any tools derived from modernization like railway, procedural rationality, division of labour and the tendency to view obedience to rules as morally good, Holocaust would not work. Therefore, Bauman refused to recognize Holocaust as only an event in Jewish history or a regression to pre-modern barbarism. Business enterprises play an essential role in the process of modernization. Tyranny always demands tools of cutting-edge technology so as to suppress and control people. Once again and again, there would be business enterprises working for tyranny.

The Reimann family is the owner of the brands including Pret A Manager and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. The younger generation of the family commissioned a historian of the University of Munich to investigate what their family did in WW2. In the end, they found evidence that their family supported Hitler enthusiastically and used Russian civilians and French prisoners as slave labourers. After then, they announced to donate 5 million Euros to support the Holocaust survivors. Those survivors are elderly now and the donation would help the survivors with food, medicine and heat. Moreover, they donated 25 million Euros for Holocaust education and promoting democratic values as against the rise of populist nationalism.

The Reimann family is worth applauding. It is also a very good example of how a business enterprise acts morally. Most importantly, business enterprises should always act morally now.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

