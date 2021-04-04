Travel bubbles between Taiwan and Palau have been launched, and the President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. also visited Taiwan on this occasion. The delegation included U.S. Ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, making this high-profile visit one that involves officials from Taiwan, Palau, and the U.S. and angering China. With the pandemic still not under effective control, this visit seems unnecessary if its purpose is to revitalize the tourism industry. Obviously, this is more like a show that the U.S. put up using the diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and Palau to communicate the mentality and future direction of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the Biden Administration.

From the perspective of greater strategic goals, the following three aspects are worth noting. First of all, the visit of Hennessey-Niland to Taiwan sent out the message that Biden’s Taiwan policy would continue many of the practices of the Trump administration. British newspaper Financial Times recently reported that the Biden administration is about to announce “new guidelines for Taiwan-U.S. diplomatic relations,” which would continue the abolishment of the restrictions on the official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan set by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the Department of State, encouraging the official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan. Together with the “Taiwan Travel Act” passed during the Trump administration, the Biden administration will continue to promote the channels already opened for mutual visits between high-level officials from the U.S. and Taiwan. In the future, it is expected that more high-level officials from both countries will interact with each other in a more creative way in Taiwan, in the U.S., or around the world.

The visit of Hennessey-Niland to Taiwan also echoes the “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act (TAIPEI Act),” which stipulates that the U.S. should support Taiwan in strengthening diplomatic relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world, and after consulting with Congress, it could adopt economic, security and diplomatic measures to confront countries that sabotage the prosperity of Taiwan. Palau is an ally of Taiwan, and the visit of Hennessey-Niland together with Whipps shows that Palau also permits American influence in its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The high-level officials of the three countries practiced the TAIPEI Act in broad daylight and strengthened the tripartite cooperation in areas including coast guard and cybersecurity that involve national security. Biden’s intention to continue to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan relations is self-evident.

The Epitome of Political Alliance formed during the U.S.-China Confrontation

In this light, Trump has initiated the most difficult policy shift for his successor. Biden does not need to worry about the pressure from China against major adjustments of the U.S.-Taiwan relations. He could already follow up with the rules set by Trump to manage policies on Taiwan. Furthermore, Trump has already invested considerable capital in international politics, economics, and strategies when he adjusted a series of critical policies on Taiwan during his later term, his successor would have to pay a high price for a U-turn in its policies. Therefore, the Biden administration is likely to continue this path, relying on the policies and institutional roadmap of Taiwan sealed by Trump.

Second, the relationship between Taiwan and Palau is not only about the interests of Taiwan, but also directly related to the important geopolitical interests of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region. It can extend the U.S. military deployment in Hawaii and Guam and be connected to the strategic blueprint of the U.S. military in the Pacific and East Asia. For this reason, the U.S. has signed the “Free Association Agreement” with several island countries, including Palau. The U.S. provides economic assistance and assumes the responsibilities of defense and security of these island countries, in exchange for the U.S. military to be able to deploy military forces freely on these island countries.

Before the confrontation between the U.S. and China was intensified, the U.S. Congress had frozen the budget for the implementation of the “Compact of Free Association.” Not only the U.S., two powers of the Pacific region, Australia and Japan, had also reduced their diplomatic attention to island countries, and the vacuum left by these pro-U.S. forces was filled by China. In the later stage of the Trump administration, the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies recognized the strategic importance of Pacific island countries again. In August last year, the Secretary of Defense during the Trump administration, Mark Esper, became the first U.S. Secretary of Defense to travel such a long distance to visit Palau. The Indo-Pacific strategy of the U.S. Department of Defense plans to increase the military presence in Palau. Now the “Compact of Free Association” has also begun to gain support from more heavyweight members of the U.S. Congress.

From this aspect, the gathering of senior officials from Taiwan, the U.S. and Palau in Taiwan symbolizes that the cooperation between Taiwan and Palau on security affairs is an important part of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the U.S. In the confrontation between the U.S. and China, its importance will increase over time. The U.S. must ensure that the three countries enjoy common interests in security and that the U.S. military can successfully extend maritime power in the Western Pacific.

Third, after taking office, the Biden administration is actively and clearly confirming and strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region, and the target of this joint confrontation is clearly China. But not only the U.S., but China is also actively seeking opportunities for an alliance with other countries, hoping to form a stronger alliance headed by China. Its potential partners include pro-China regimes in Russia, North Korea, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, as well as the Burmese military government that has recently brutally suppressed civilians.

If China wants to seek an alliance, the potential opportunities for China are still concentrated in the land powers of Asia. However, to be able to compete with the U.S., Beijing must head to the east to find opportunities to expand sea power. China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative offers great incentives to draw closer to China to Pacific island countries that are in desperate need of foreign aid. Even though the diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Palau seem to be stable, the U.S. and Taiwan cannot underestimate the potential threats posed by the money from China against the Indo-Pacific alliance. Hennessey-Niland visited Taiwan with President Whipps is a political epitome of the rivalry between the U.S. and China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Pro-U.S. Forces Returning to the Pacific

Judging from the points above, there is a strong presence of the strategy of Washington behind the diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Palau. The self-imposed restrictions on affairs related to Taiwan by the U.S. in the past have been gradually loosened, and maintaining a friendly relationship with Taiwan and allies in the Pacific region has become an important interest in the Indo-Pacific strategy of the U.S. The rivalry between the U.S. and China for the support of the Pacific island countries has been intensified, and pro-U.S. forces have returned to the Pacific, creating diplomatic opportunities for Taiwan.

Although these island countries are small with limited national power, Taiwan should not pretend to be indifferent. In these troubled times, it is little but the most important thing to protect Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with the Pacific island countries.

(Ian Chen Tsung-Yen, Associate Professor, Institute of Political Science, National Sun Yat-sen University)

